Highlights The Premier League started recording player's sprint speeds in the 2020/21.

Kyle Walker, known for his speed, reached a speed of 37.21 km/h and is the second fastest player in the Premier League since records began.

Antonio Rudiger, Anthony Gordon and Dominik Szoboszlai are among the fastest ever players in England's top flight.

Modern football has become multi-faceted. No matter whether you are a defender, a midfielder or a forward, having an array of skills will boost your chance of making it the top tenfold. One of the most important to boast is speed – and even goalkeepers are included in that conversation. The ever-evolving nature of the beautiful game, especially in the Premier League, means that some players are left behind. It’s a dog-eat-dog world and, typically, those with blistering pace are safe and sound at the top of the pile.

Whether it’s a forward latching onto a loose ball played over the top by his teammate or a defender rushing back after making a mistake, there’s not much that can beat watching a player reach top velocity. It’s often the difference between joy or disappointment, jubilation or defeat.

And that got us thinking: who, in England’s top flight, has clocked up the quickest speeds? You have the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore, synonymous for their speed, that spring to mind, while deceptively quick players like Erling Haaland and Tyrone Mings, to name a couple, perhaps go under the radar.

The Premier League’s official website’s have come to the rescue, however, as they have listed the top 10 fastest players from the top flight since records began. A quick caveat is that names are only listed since the 2020/21 campaign, hence why names like Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Theo Walcott and Ryan Giggs and the like are omitted from the list.

Spoiler alert: neither Aubameyang nor Traore make the list. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Top 10 fastest Premier League players - since records began Player Club Match Speed (km/h) Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford (31/01/24) 37.38 Kyle Walker Manchester City vs Everton (14/05/23) 37.31 Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town vs Fulham (16/09/23) 36.93 Pedro Neto Wolves vs Luton (23/09/23) 36.86 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool vs Wolves (16/09/23) 36.76 Dara O'Shea Burnley vs Crystal Palace (04/11/23) 36.73 Antonio Rudiger Chelsea vs Brighton (29/12/21) 36.72 Brennan Johnson Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City (18/02/23) 36.70 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United vs Burnley (30/09/23) 36.68 Amadou Onana Everton vs Liverpool (21/10/23) 36.65 Statistics per Premier League - correct as of 09/02/24

Micky van de Ven – Tottenham vs Brentford (23/24)

Speed: 37.38km/h

Micky van de Ven has, quite literally, sprinted into Premier League folklore after clocking a mouth-watering speed of 37.38 km/h against Brentford at the end of January as he raced back to thwart the danger. Since his arrival from Wolfsburg, the young and hungry Dutchman – when not injured – has been at the core of a rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur side.

During his debut season in north London, Van de Ven is slowly coming into his own, emerging as one of the best centre-backs in the division – and his recovery pace in a high defensive structure has proved crucial at times. The 22-year-old was known for his speed in the Bundesliga, with him becoming the ninth fastest player in the division’s history - but his unfathomable pace has a new fanbase now.

Kyle Walker – Man City vs Everton (22/23)

Speed: 37.21 km/h

No brownie points for guessing that the English defender would feature somewhere on this list. Renowned for his gut-busting runs up the flank or to make a last-ditch tackle or clearance, Kyle Walker is the go-to guy when naming the fastest Premier League players. Despite having only clocked a speed of 35.3km/h this campaign, his sprint against Everton in 22/23 smashed that out of the park.

Hitting just north of the 37km/h mark, the former Spurs ace became the quickest man in top division history – since records began – before van de Ven came to spoil the party. The Sheffield-born man, 33, is still an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s imperious Manchester City side – and the Spaniard knows that with perennial Bundesliga winners interested in his signature over the summer.

Chiedozie Ogbene – Luton vs Fulham (23/24)

Speed: 36.93 km/h

Such is the modern football world, there were many doubts over Luton Town’s credibility upon their arrival in the Premier League. The Kenilworth Road-based side have wreaked a bit of havoc while hustling and bustling with some of the league’s best and have made their much-beloved home ground an unnerving place to visit.

Much of that can be attributed to the raw pace of Chiedozie Ogbene, who managed to hit a top speed of 36.93 km/h earlier this season against Fulham. The wide man – who has previously admitted that he studied Usain Bolt’s running technique - has been a key player for Rob Edwards, particularly since the turn of the year, and his ungodly amounts of speed allow him to turn a loose ball into a gilt-edged chance.

Pedro Neto – Wolves vs Luton (23/24)

Speed: 36.86 km/h

Pedro Neto has got it all in abundance – but there’s no disputing what a speedster he is. Technically sound, a composed finisher and evidently rapid, it should come as little surprise that he is being courted by top English sides, most notably Manchester United.

The Portuguese talisman clocked a speed of 36.86km/h against Luton earlier in the 23/24 season as he emerged out of nowhere to win a loose ball against the Hatters skipper Tom Lockyer – but that is just one of many times when his mind-blowing pace has been on show. In a season where Wolves have required him relatively often, Neto has had no trouble stepping up to the plate.

Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool vs Wolves (23/24)

Speed: 36.76 km/h

Narrowly edged out by Neto, Dominik Szoboszlai’s 36.76km/h sprint came while hungrily trying to win the ball off the Wolves man. Showing a defensive tenacity about his game, the 23-year-old has certainly endeared himself to the Anfield faithful.

When Jurgen Klopp and his entourage splashed the cash on the Hungarian central midfielder in the summer, they were expecting a smart, controlled presence in the middle of the pitch with the odd scorcher hidden in his locker – the pace he has shown is an added bonus. A bundle of energy, Szoboszlai has proved himself to be a coup in today’s day and age thanks to his wide range of technicalities.

Dara O’Shea – Burnley vs Crystal Palace (23/24)

Speed: 26.73 km/h

A surprise inclusion? Perhaps. A worthy inclusion? Definitely. In what has been quite a torrid season for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley outfit, Dara O’Shea – who was signed from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2023 – has been a beacon of hope for the Belgian tactician.

As expected, the Clarets have been subject to doing their fair share of defending when coming up against some of the top flight’s trickiest customers, such as Manchester City and Arsenal. The Irishman’s pace – which once hit 26.73 km/h against Crystal Palace – has been nothing short of invaluable, and they’ll have him to thank should they avoid relegation come May.

Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea vs Brighton (21/22)

Speed: 36.72 km/h

No stranger to activating the afterburners when needed, Antonio Rudiger clocked an impressive speed of 36.72 km/h in the 21/22 season against seaside club Brighton & Hove Albion while plying his trade for Chelsea. Albeit unorthodox, the long and gangly limbs of the Berlin-born powerhouse made him such a threat in the heart of the west London defence, not least because of his strength.

His sharp turn of pace could get him – and sometimes his teammates – out of heaps of trouble in a blink of an eye. One moment, a striker was through on goal – the next moment, you hear a charging Rudiger behind, eager to regain possession of the ball. It can’t be helped to think that Mauricio Pochettino could do with the 30-year-old’s pace this season, especially as he is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football.

Brennan Johnson – Nottingham Forest vs Man City (22/23)

Speed: 36.70 km/h

During Nottingham Forest’s fight for survival last campaign, Brennan Johnson was on hand to show his pace – particularly against eventual champions Manchester City in a 1-1 draw. The Welshman, now at Tottenham, was one of a few shining lights for Steve Cooper in their torrid 2022/23 as he danced past Mykhailo Mudryk as the quickest player from that season.

Arriving in north London was a move that not many saw materialising but with Harry Kane’s departure, Ange Postecoglou was in need of some firepower. Johnson, of course, does have that in his arsenal, but it’s his blink and you’ll miss it-type pace that sets him above the rest.

Anthony Gordon – Newcastle vs Burnley (23/24)

Speed: 36.68 km/h

Many eyebrows were raised when Newcastle United, amid their squad overhaul, looked to Goodison Park for Anthony Gordon’s signature. It was an unusual coup, one which cost £45 million, but the Liverpool-born 22-year-old has become a key figure for Eddie Howe and his team.

Not only has he chipped in with seven goals and assists apiece across all competitions, but his speed has also been a constant thorn in whatever opposition he faces. Week upon week, the winger can be spotted leaving defenders in the dust for fun. His quickest recorded sprint came against Burnley at the end of September, with him hitting a speed of 36.68km/h. Outrageous.

Amadou Onana – Everton vs Liverpool (23/24)

Speed: 36.65 km/h

Similarly to O’Shea’s inclusion, who would’ve thought Amadou Onana would have made the list? He does, however, and he comes in at tenth with a speed of 36.65 km/h against arch-rivals Liverpool, a game in which they, unfortunately for the Belgian midfield maestro and his teammates, were on the losing side of.

Everton have endured a tumultuous campaign, what with the ten-point deduction, but Onana has been a constant source of excitement throughout. Industrious as they come, the large-statured youngster has proven to be worthy of a starting spot at the Toffees and, as such, had piqued the interest of 'many clubs' during the January transfer window. His quick feet are just the icing on the cake for Sean Dyche and fans of the Goodison Park outfit.