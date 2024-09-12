Key Takeaways The 10 fastest players in the Premier League during the opening matches of the 2024/25 season have been ranked in order.

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho crack the top five.

Other players who feature include Erling Haaland, Micky van de Ven and Gabriel Martinelli.

One of the key attributes players need to make it to the top of the game, particularly in the Premier League, is speed. For all the technical ability in the world, if someone is unable to keep up with the physical nature of England's top flight, they may find themselves being overwhelmed by their more aggressive opponents.

There is often a debate about who the quickest player is at every respected club. Kyle Walker, for example, prides himself on being Manchester City's biggest speedster, though the stats last season proved otherwise. That also remains true for the 2024/25 campaign, as the quickest players from the opening rounds of the Premier League have been named by Opta, via The Mirror.

Related The 10 Fastest Players in EA FC 25 'Leaked' Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior feature among the 10 fastest players in EA FC 25, according to leaks online.

Premier League's Fastest Players 2024/25 Season Rank Player Speed 1. Erling Haaland 35.74 km/h 2. Timo Werner 35.69 km/h 3. Alejandro Garnacho 35.48 km/h 4. Cameron Archer 35.47 km/h 5. Marcus Rashford 35.35 km/h 6. Yerson Mosquera 35.32 km/h 7. Micky van de Ven 35.17 km/h 8. Antonee Robinson 35.14 km/h 9. Son Heung-Min 35.13 km/h 10. Gabriel Martinelli 35.08 km/h

10-6

The top ten starts with two men from either ide of North London as Son Heung-min narrowly tops Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian, who is at risk of losing his place to Leandro Trossard, has clocked a speed of 35.08 km/h already this term, while the Tottenham captain has managed 35.13. This is just 0.01 km/h below Fulham's Antonee Robinson, with the full-back having to make some lung-busting runs.

The man who came first in this very category last season finds himself in seventh, as Micky van de Ven has not yet managed to hit the heights of 37.38 km/h he managed last season. The bottom half of the list is rounded out by Wolves' Yerson Mosquera, who has earned more of a reputation for his antics on the pitch rather than his running prowess.

Related Why Yerson Mosquera Wasn't Sent off for Choking Arsenal's Kai Havertz Mosquera was very hands on with two of his opponents in Wolves' first Premier League game of 2024/25.

5 Marcus Rashford - 35.35 km/h

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford's goal-scoring form has seen a decline recently, but his pace remains a key asset whenever he finds space to exploit. At 26, the Manchester United forward is at his best when cutting in from the left flank, using his speed and agility to create scoring opportunities.

Even when his finishing is inconsistent, his presence on the pitch can stretch defences, allowing his teammates more room to operate. As of yet, it does not appear to be changing his fortunes at Old Trafford, but his recent private training may lead to the eye of the tiger returning for the Englishman.

4 Cameron Archer - 35.47 km/h

Southampton

With a top speed of 35.47 km/h, Cameron Archer is the fastest player at St Mary's, with the new arrival making sure to have laid down a marker for his other teammates. Southampton have endured a tough start to life back in the Premier League, losing their first three matches, and Archer could be at risk of experiencing consecutive relegations, as he did last season with Sheffield United.

However, the new striker’s remarkable pace could become a game-changer if used correctly, offering a glimmer of hope for the Saints amid a challenging return to the top flight. It is up to the striker to use his pace to get into goalscoring positions more frequently, taking inspiration from the likes of Jamie Vardy when Leicester were first promoted.

Related 13 Fastest Players at Euro 2024 So Far UEFA have tracked the fastest players at Euro 2024, but there is no room for Kyle Walker in the top 13.

3 Alejandro Garnacho - 35.48 km/h

Manchester United

Despite the fact that he is one of the most exciting teenagers on the planet and in line for a run at the Kopa Trophy, when you think of Manchester United and speedy wingers, Alejandro Garnacho is not the first name that you might think of. A tricky player he absolutely is, but the likes of Amad Diallo and the aforementioned Rashford are probably more likely to spring to mind first.

The stats do not lie though, and the Argentine has managed to place himself on the podium with the third-fastest recorded time in the early stages of the season. The man who earns £50,000-per-week at the Theatre of Dreams could put his pace to good use as the season progresses.

Related Exclusive: Van Nistelrooy Will 'Unlock' £50,000-a-Week Man Utd Star Manchester United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has been challenged to improve Alejandro Garnacho and defenders on the club's books

2 Timo Werner - 35.69 km/h

Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner's pace remains his standout attribute, with his speed frequently leaving defenders trailing behind. Now back in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, the German international continues to blaze past opponents with ease. Yet, while his quickness is undeniable, his finishing ability is far less predictable.

Werner’s knack for getting into scoring positions is impressive, but his final touch or decision-making often falls short. Despite these inconsistencies, his relentless speed ensures he remains a valuable asset, creating constant pressure on defences, which is exactly what Ange Postecoglou is after.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Werner has surpassed his top speed in the Bundesliga, which was 34.97 km/h.

1 Erling Haaland - 35.74 km/h

Manchester City

He's quick. He's strong. He can finish from almost anywhere. Erling Haaland is a cheat code. After what some may have described as an underwhelming second season at Manchester City, the Norwegian has shot back into top form with two hat-tricks in the opening three Premier League games.

Related Every Hat-Trick Erling Haaland has Scored in his Career Manchester City's talisman has already scored more Premier League hat-tricks than Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

The former Dortmund man has also been allowed to stretch his legs a little more, hence the incredible speed of 35.74 km/h he has managed to hit in the early parts of the season. Given that it doesn't even look like Haaland has gotten out of first gear yet, the prospect of what's to come is frightening.