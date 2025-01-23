Speed is an important facet of the game. Speed of thought, of shooting and passing, and of course, good old-fashioned speed in a foot race. Not all players are blessed with it. Even those who are exceptionally quick, are not always able to fully harness it especially with the ball at their feet. There is quite a list when drawing up the fastest footballers of recent times.

Yet, quite often, there are set positions where the fastest players play. It could be argued that the number one position for fast players is on the wing. This is because this is a position where a player can beat a man and get in behind a defence. With that in mind, here are the 10 fastest wingers in football history – ranked not only on sheer speed, but how effectively they used their pace.

The 10 Fastest Wingers in Football History [Ranked] 1 Theo Walcott England 2 Adam Traore Spain 3 Mahmoud Trezeguet Egypt 4 Arjen Robben Netherlands 5 Gareth Bale Wales 6 Anthony Elanga Sweden 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 8 Pedro Neto Portugal 9 Mohamed Salah Egypt 10 Ryan Giggs Wales

10 Ryan Giggs

Wales

Ryan Giggs is one of the greatest players in Champions League history. He won the competition twice for Manchester United, in 1999 and 2008. Unlike many players with great pace, Giggs was able to use it while keeping the ball under control. He would weave around players like they were stationary cones.

This pace made him a serious headache for full-backs up and down the country. He could drop deep for the ball and run from there, or run off of the shoulder of the last man in defence. Giggs had an impressive footballing brain, which is one of the reasons he enjoyed such a long career.

9 Mohamed Salah

Egypt

Given his sensational goalscoring feats, it is easy to forget that Mohamed Salah is a winger, not a striker. As a result, the Egyptian can count himself as one of the game’s greatest ever right-wingers. As of January 2025, Salah is closing in on 200 career Premier League goals.

He has scored more than 18 goals or more in the competition for eight seasons in a row. Many of these goals are in debt to the Egyptian’s ferocious pace. Whether he is taking a through ball in his stride, or starting from a standstill, Salah is able to put on the afterburners and leave opponents in his wake.

8 Pedro Neto

Portugal

Pedro Neto is not only a tricky customer, he is an incredibly quick one too. The winger has had plenty of praise during his career, none less so than from Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager had only good things to say about him:

“Neto is an incredible player.”

His speed enables him to go on solo runs, taking the ball deep into opposition territory. Such form ensured the player caught the eye of Chelsea, who brought him to the club from Wolves. It is very clear that his former side have missed his presence, quality and undeniable pace down the wing.

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

In a lot of ways, Cristiano Ronaldo reinvented the position of winger by scoring so many goals from that position. In 2008, the year Manchester United won the Premier League and Champions League, Ronaldo scored 42 goals as a winger. His former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was full of praise:

“He really deserved it when you look at what he did this year, 42 goals from a wing position is amazing.”

Ronaldo’s power and pace were great assets in getting those goals. It saw him named winner of the Ballon d'Or. This was the first of the five of those individual awards he won in his career between 2008 and 2017. Today, he is as much a global brand as he is a footballer. As a result, he remains one of the highest-paid players in the world but without his speed, he may never have reached such levels.

6 Anthony Elanga

Sweden

Anthony Elanga was one of the top 10 fastest players across Europe’s top five leagues in the 2024/25 season. In early 2025, Elanga gave Liverpool’s Andy Robertson a very difficult match, as the Swede continued to burst down the flank. Raw pace combined with good footwork has led many to ask why on earth Manchester United let him go.

He has added finesse to his game, making his pace very dangerous to opponents. Having the skill to finish so delicately after a lung-busting run is a rare thing indeed. Yet Elanga possesses that. He is likely to improve further and perhaps reach faster speeds as he continues to develop as a footballer.

5 Gareth Bale

Wales

Gareth Bale is one of the greatest right-wingers in football history. His devastating pace and power humiliated many a full-back over the years. Put simply, Bale was a top athlete, one of the best athletes Britain has ever produced. Fans will remember two very specific performances that highlighted his brutal speed.

One was in a Spurs shirt at San Siro, where he left Inter full-back Maicon in his dust en route to a stunning hat-trick. The second was for Real Madrid against Barcelona, where he ran past his opponent down the wing, while at one stage running off the pitch. This pacey surge once again resulted in a memorable goal.

While manager of Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers was very wary of the pace of the Welshman:

"There is no one better on the counter-attack because in Ronaldo and Bale, they have two players that could be in the Olympic 100 metres final."

In his later years, that surge left him, but for football fans, memories of his unadulterated pace will live long in the mind. During that time he won it all at Madrid and had some great moments for Wales.

4 Arjen Robben

Netherlands

Football fans around the world would have been familiar with Arjen Robben’s trademark move. Whereby he would cut in from the right, taking on players as he went, before unleashing a left-footed howitzer into the net. Such was the success rate of this tactic, it has left Robben described as one of the most selfish players in football history. He was also blisteringly quick.

Having lost the 2010 World Cup final to Spain 1-0, the Netherlands got revenge four years later, thrashing Spain 5-1. Robben got the fifth, sprinting clear of Sergio Ramos from the halfway line to smash home. With his shaven head, the Dutchman was almost aerodynamic, particularly in a Bayern Munich or Holland jersey.

3 Mahmoud Trezeguet

Egypt

Mahmoud Trezeguet may not be the most famous or successful name on this list, but he is one of the fastest. The Egyptian plays predominately as a left-winger. He played 64 games for Aston Villa between 2019 and 2022, scoring nine goals.

It is said that perhaps he did not leave as big an impression on the Premier League as he would have liked. Former England goalkeeper and BBC pundit Paul Robinson recognised the Egyptian’s pure power:

“I think anyone with that level of raw pace is a game changer as all of sudden you offer a threat in and behind the defence.”

2 Adam Traore

Spain

With his muscles bulging from his jersey, Adam Traore looks every inch the superb physical specimen. He’s one of the best dribblers in world football, as well as equipped with supersonic speed.

Anyone in any doubt over whether Traore is as fast now as he was at Wolves needed only watch his performance for Fulham at the Etihad in 2024. Having given Kyle Walker a three-yard head start, Traore rockets past him, leaving Walker gasping for air. Sadly, for Traore, he was not able to finish the run with a goal, which may be some of the criticism of his career as a whole - lots of pace, but not enough goals.

1 Theo Walcott

England

When Theo Walcott moved from Southampton to Arsenal, he was seen as the heir to Thierry Henry. No pressure then. Some say Walcott did not fulfil his potential. Yet there are scores of footballers who would have loved his career. It included 108 goals for Arsenal, including one in the 4-0 FA Cup Final win over Aston Villa in 2015.

That considered, some think the winger was still one of the most overrated players in Premier League history.