Highlights Chelsea gives trial to Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Ganiwu, already seen in friendly match.

Club focuses on signing top young talents globally with recent additions like Guiu and Kellyman.

Ganiwu, managed by same agency as Chelsea's Colwill, impresses with physicality and passing ability.

Chelsea have handed a trial to Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Ganiwu, and he's already featured in a friendly for the U18 side, according to journalist Rahman Osman.

Since Todd Boehly has arrived through the door at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have heavily focused on signing the best young stars from around the globe. They've continued this recruitment strategy this summer, with the likes of Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman joining the club.

Ganiwu could be the next to sign on the dotted line, and Chelsea have already made a move by giving him a trial.

Chelsea Offer Trial to Fataqu Ganiwu

He's played in a friendly

According to journalist Osman, Ganiwu is on trial at Chelsea and featured in a friendly against Sheffield Wednesday U18s on Tuesday. The young star is managed by the same agency as Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, and the Blues are keen on the young midfielder.

Ganiwu has previously been described as a 'young Michael Essien' by youth scout Antonio Mango, labelled as a midfielder who could make 'line-breaking passes' while also having a physical presence in the middle of the park. With the Ghanaian youth international being at Cobham this week, they must be hopeful of getting a deal over the line.

The report from Osman also claims that Ganiwu has 'impressed massively' during his time at the club including in the friendly against Sheffield Wednesday. He's now expected to feature more regularly for the youth teams before Chelsea make a decision on his future.

Ganiwu joins a host of young talents who have been looked at by Chelsea, and they've already signed Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, and Guiu, who are all 21 or under, during the current transfer window. In previous windows, they've also brought the likes of Angelo, Deivid Washington, and Diego Moreira to Stamford Bridge as they aim to acquire the best talents from around the world.

It will be interesting to see how the west London club deal with managing and developing so many young players. Enzo Maresca has an inflated squad as it stands, so we could see a host of new signings leave the club on loan ahead of the 2024/2025 season.