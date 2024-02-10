Highlights The percentage of NFL players with fathers who also played in the league has been increasing over the years.

Only seven father-and-son duos have both won a Super Bowl ring.

Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Shanahan have a chance to increase the number of father-son duos with Super Bowl rings.

Like father, like son is becoming a much more common occurrence in today's NFL.

In 1981, 1.0% of players had a dad who played at least one snap in the league. By 2001, that number increased to 1.8%, and by 2021, 3.4% of players had a father who previously played in the league.

Despite the rising figure, only seven father-and-son duos have ever won a Super Bowl ring. There is a chance for that number to increase if Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers can get a win in Super Bowl 58.

Additionally, head coach Kyle Shanahan can become the only son of a Super Bowl-winning father to follow in his father's footsteps and capture a title as well.

Related Super Bowl 58 predictions: Staff picks for the Chiefs-49ers Sin City showdown The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff predicts the winner of the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The McCaffrey and Shanahan Connection

Ed and Christian McCaffrey and Kyle and Mike Shanahan are all intertwined

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

"Easy" Ed McCaffrey was a standout wide receiver who played 13 NFL seasons for the New York Giants, 49ers, and Denver Broncos. He was able to capture three Super Bowl rings in his career, one with San Francisco (1994) and two with Denver (1997-1998).

Ed's son, Christian McCafftey, is the best running back in the league and now, he's got a shot at a title of his own. Not only would it make the McCaffreys the eighth father-son duo to both win rings, they would also become the second duo to win that ring with the same team. The others were Steve DeOssie, who won a ring with the Giants in 1990, and his son Zak, who served as the long snapper for the Brady-killing Giants of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

In 2019, Kyle and Mike Shanahan became the first father-son twosome to both make the Super Bowl. Mike won Super Bowls following the 1997 and 1998 seasons as the head coach of the Broncos, and one of his wideouts on those teams was Ed McCaffrey, who made his lone Pro Bowl in the latter Super Bowl season, finishing the campaign with 1,053 yards and 10 TDs.

Kyle Shanahan made the Big Game in 2019, but dropped Super Bowl 54 to the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, however, his team has a much better chance at lifting the Lombardi thanks in large part to the fact that he followed in his father's footsteps in rostering a member of the McCaffrey family.

Mike Shanahan also set his son on his path to success, hiring him as the offensive coordinator in Washington from 2010-2013. Kyle led a revolutionary staff during that time that included Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, Bobby Slowik, and Raheem Morris.

A pair of quarterbacks were the first duo to win a Super Bowl

Bob and Brian Griese both have Super Bowl rings

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A star at the University of Michigan, Brian Griese began his career as John Elway's backup with the Broncos. He and his father, Bob, became the first father-son combo to win a Super Bowl when Brian triumphed in 1998 as a part of Denver's championship team that year, which also included the elder McCaffrey and Shanahan. Talk about family ties.

Brian went on to have a fine career that saw him make the Pro Bowl in 2000 and lead the NFL in completion percentage as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004. He retired in 2008 and now works as a color commentator for ESPN.

Bob vs. Brian Griese NFL Stats Career Statistics Bob (1967-1980) Brian (1998-2008) W-L Record 92-56-3 45-38 Passing Yards 25,092 19,440 TDs 192 119 INTs 172 99 Completion % 56.2 62.7 Passer Rating 77.1 82.7

His father, Bob Griese, was the quarterback for one of the great NFL dynasties with the Miami Dolphins. He won Super Bowl rings in 1972, when the Dolphins completed the only ever perfect season, and 1973. A six-time Pro-Bowler during his career, Bob Griese was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

This father-son duo combined for 161.5 career sacks

Howie and Chris Long both won Super Bowl titles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Long was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 1981 Draft. The move would pay immediate dividends as the defensive end finished third among rookies with 7.5 sacks, behind only fellow future Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Rickey Jackson.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, a member of the 1980s All-Decade Team, and a Super Bowl 18 champ, the elder Long was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Long's son Chris was also a demon of a pass rusher. He was drafted second overall by the St. Louis Rams and notched a career high 13 sacks in 2011. He moved to the New England Patriots in 2016 and won his first Super Bowl ring with them that year.

Long the Younger left the Patriots for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and captured his second straight Super Bowl title, beating the same Patriots team from which he'd just departed in the process. Long retired a year later and is now deeply involved in charitable endeavors.

7 sets of fathers and sons have won Super Bowls

The group includes legendary safety Ronnie Lott

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Lott is one of the greatest safeties of all time, winning four Super Bowls with the 49ers. His son, Ryan Nece, was a member of the Super Bowl 37-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the second father-son duo to achieve the feat. Interestingly, the linebacker went by his mother's last name, as his parents didn't want him to feel the pressure of growing up in the shadow of his Hall of Fame father.

Super Bowl-Winning Father-Son Duos Father Team (Super Bowl) Son Team (Super Bowl) Bob Griese, QB Dolphins (Super Bowl 7, 8) Brian Griese, QB Broncos (Super Bowl 33) Ronnie Lott, S 49ers (Super Bowl 16, 19, 23, 24) Ryan Nece, LB Buccaneers (Super Bowl 37) Emery Moorehead, TE Bears (Super Bowl 20) Aaron Moorehead, WR Colts (Super Bowl 41) Bruce Davis, OT Raiders (Super Bowl 15, 18) Bruce Davis II, LB Steelers (Super Bowl 43) Steve DeOssie, LB Giants (Super Bowl 25) Zak DeOssie, LS Giants (Super Bowl 42, 46) Craig Colquitt, P Steelers (Super Bowl 13, 14) Britton Colquitt/Dustin Colquitt, P Broncos (Super Bowl 50), Chiefs (Super Bowl 54) Howie Long, DE Raiders (Super Bowl 18) Chris Long, DE Patriots (Super Bowl 51), Eagles (Super Bowl 52)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Craig Colquitt is the only Super Bowl winner to have two sons—both of which were also punters—win championships. Britton won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015 and Dustin won a ring with the Chiefs in 2019.

Bruce Davis, an offensive lineman on the same Raiders Super Bowl-winning team as Howie Long, saw his son, Bruce II, win a Super Bowl in his rookie year in 2008 with the Steelers, though he was active for just five games and did not record any stats.

Lastly, Emery Moorehead was a back-up running back for the legendary Super Bowl 20 winning Chicago Bears. His son, Aaron, was a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts team who won Super Bowl 41.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.