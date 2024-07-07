Highlights Pundits form a huge part of football with fans on social media often giving their views on their performances on screen.

Euro 2024 has been no different and the top 10 pundits covering the major international tournament have been ranked based on social media activity.

Roy Keane leads the way as the most popular pundit at Euro 2024 with 13,308 positive social media posts.

Football is all about the action on the pitch, but the thoughts and opinions of those watching can sometimes be the biggest talking points. Punditry has always been a huge part of the game, and some of the most popular figures in the business have been working hard at Euro 2024.

Fans are always quick to give their opinions on the analysis and overall performance of these pundits. When they get something right, everyone will be signing their praises. However, get something wrong, and the individual will likely feel the wrath of social media.

That said, below is a list of the 10 most popular pundits at Euro 2024 this summer, based on positive social media posts in their favour, in a study conducted by Betway. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou and Rio Ferdinand feature on the list but miss out on a place inside the top five.

10 Most Popular Pundits at Euro 2024 Rank Pundit Positive Social Media Posts 1 Roy Keane 13,308 2 Wayne Rooney 8,505 3 Gary Neville 7,136 4 Alan Shearer 6,254 5 Cesc Fabregas 5,903 6 Rio Ferdinand 5,341 7 Ange Postecoglou 5,006 8 Ian Wright 4,801 9 Joe Hart 2,688 10 Danny Rohl 1,381

5 5. Cesc Fabregas

Broadcaster: BBC

Proving to be as articulate and intelligent off the pitch as he was on it, Cesc Fabregas has stunned viewers with his incredible insights into football. The Spaniard is currently embarking on his first venture into the world of management as the assistant manager of Italian side Como, but his analysis on TV has many convinced he's destined to be an elite coach.

He proved to be fair but also firm in his ideals, as Fabregas claimed Phil Foden had to improve and 'get his personality back' during England's 1-0 win against Serbia in the Three Lions' opening game. Disagreeing with Micah Richards over the performances of the Man City ace, the ex-Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder proved he has his own mind and isn't afraid of giving his opinion.

4 4. Alan Shearer

Broadcaster: BBC

Alan Shearer has been a staple of the BBC's football coverage for the better part of two decades now, and the Premier League's top goalscorer of all time has been in fine form during Euro 2024. While he's in the rare position of splitting punditry and commentary duties in Germany, fans enjoy listening to Newcastle's favourite son giving his thoughts on the beautiful game.

His spine-tingling call as Trent Alexander-Arnold struck home England's winning penalty against Switzerland in the quarter-finals will be fresh in the memory of Three Lions supporters. Like Fabregas, Shearer also isn't afraid of going against the grain and providing his point of view. The insights he gives into the attacking side of the game in particular are still engaging and interesting to listen to.

3 3. Gary Neville

Broadcaster: ITV

Gary Neville is perhaps the most opinionated and outspoken pundit in the modern day. The former Manchester United captain often gives opinions that don't align with the standard football fans but when he speaks, most sit up and take notice. Not only has he been seen breaking down the tactical side of the game on screen, but his behind-the-scenes celebrations with Ian Wright have also become a huge talking point among viewers.

Not one to sit on the fence, the retired defender has often disagreed with Gareth Southgate's decision not to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in his natural right-back role. He's certainly one of the more - if not the most - prominent figures on live football coverage, but Neville hasn't quite been as popular as two of his former teammates.

2 2. Wayne Rooney

Broadcaster: BBC

He's now left his media duties at Euro 2024 behind in order to return to England and gear up his preparations for a first season in the dugout as Plymouth Argyle's new manager, but Wayne Rooney was a huge hit with fans during the group stages. While the Liverpool-born icon hasn't had the most successful time in management, he has become a more regular figure in front of the camera.

Similarly to Shearer, whenever Rooney speaks about the attacking side of the sport, people would be foolish not to listen. As England's second-highest goalscorer of all time, the Manchester United legend knows a thing or two about putting the ball in the back of the net. Much like the other names on this list, the 38-year-old never shies away from stating his brave opinions and viewpoints, even if they aren't popular.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Harry Kane (65) has scored more senior goals for England than Wayne Rooney (53).

1 1. Roy Keane

Broadcaster: ITV

Roy Keane is one of the most universally loved pundits in world football. The Irishman is often hard in his stance when it comes to players' attitudes on the pitch, upholding his hardman reputation from his playing career. However, he's shown a softer side at times in recent years and fans have got to know the man behind the rock-solid exterior.

The seven-time Premier League winner is the most popular pundit working at Euro 2024 by quite some distance, with almost 5,000 more positive social media posts about him compared to Rooney in second place. His nation - the Republic of Ireland - aren't even competing in the competition, so it's incredible to see how many people are still willing to listen to the comments and analysis of Keane regularly. It will take some doing for any of the other names on this list to knock Keane off his perch before the tournament ends.