With the 2023/24 Premier League season past the midway point, it's fair to say that we're in for a thrilling finish. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently sit top of the league with 51 points but are only two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Following the Reds' dramatic defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates, the title race has been blown wide open, with Aston Villa even in with a chance of securing the league trophy. With many twists and turns still to come, the same players have appeared to take England's top flight by storm.

Despite missing two months of the season, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has continued to catch the eye of many and is currently the top scorer in the league with 14 goals, level with Mohamed Salah. Declan Rice has proven to be one of the best signings of the window and has impressed since his move to north London with the Gunners. But who else is in contention to pick up the coveted PFA Player of the Year award?

To come up with our rankings, we've taken into account

Matches played

Goals scored

Assists

Clean sheets (if a defensive player)

Their team's position in the league

Importance to team Stats have been taken from the official Premier League website (as of 07/02/2024)

1 Rodri

Manchester City

While a few would argue that Haaland is Manchester City's most valuable player, many would actually claim that Rodri is, and it's hard not to agree. The Spanish midfielder has been a breath of fresh air since joining the Manchester outfit back in 2017. Since joining the Premier League giants, the 27-year-old has established himself as the best defensive midfielder in world football. With number six's hard to buy in this current market, City fans will be lucky to have such a talented player like Rodri at their club.

So far this season, Rodri has been instrumental in City's title charge as Guardiola's side chase their fourth Premier League in a row. Despite being known for his no-nonsense defending and an eye for a pass, the Spain international has even chipped in with five goals this season. Without Rodri, it is fair to say that the Manchester outfit wouldn't be as close to Liverpool as they are right now.

Rodri's Premier League stats this season Matches played 19 Goals 5 Assists 3 Clean sheets 5

2 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Despite picking up a foot injury at the start of December and being out for two months, Haaland is still the top goalscorer in the Premier League, currently joint-top with Liverpool's Salah. With 14 goals to his name so far, the Norway international picked up from where he left off last season after scoring 36 goals. While it's unlikely that he will break that record, City will be hoping to have him firing on all fronts in the second half of the season.

Returning to the side for their win over Brentford, Haaland played a starring role in City's historic treble-winning campaign last season and has proven to be a real nuisance for Premier League defenders since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. He has already established himself as the best forward in England. At the time of writing, City are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool as Guardiola's side look to close the gap on the Merseyside giants and secure yet another Premier League win.

Erling Haaland's Premier League stats this season Matches played 17 Goals 14 Assists 5

3 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

When drawing up a list of the best Premier League players in a season, it's no surprise that Salah features so high up in the top 10. As alluded to, Liverpool's star man is currently joint-top of this season's goalscoring chart with City's Haaland with 14 goals. Despite missing his team's last seven games due to AFCON and then injury, the tricky Egyptian winger has still scored 18 goals in all competitions so far.

When Klopp's side are in desperate need of a moment of brilliance, Salah is always the one to take the game by the scruff of the neck and ensure victory for the Merseyside outfit. The 31-year-old, who also has eight assists in the league this season, will be desperate to carry Liverpool to Premier League glory and secure his second title since joining Klopp's side.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League stats this season Matches played 20 Goals 14 Assists 8

4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Managers and pundits from across the world are running out of superlatives for Trent Alexander-Arnold. At the age of 25, the Englishman is already one of the best defenders in world football and could go down as one of the greatest fullbacks to ever grace the pitch when he does eventually decide to hang up his boots.

Going forward, there are not many full-backs better in the league than Alexander-Arnold. He is a dangerous creator in Klopp’s Liverpool side, capable of whipping in pinpoint crosses for his forwards or advanced midfielders. All the while his passing and set-piece delivery is, quite simply, unfathomable – proven this season by his sublime free-kick against Fulham. It's not a surprise that the young Englishman features in the top 10 of our list.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League stats this season Matches played 20 Goals 2 Assists 3 Clean sheets 7

5 Declan Rice

Arsenal

It is sometimes easy to forget that Rice is just 25 years of age given the leadership and authority he displays on the field. Without him, West Ham would probably not be a European outfit this term. He became a key player for his side after making his debut in east London in 2015, and is unsurprisingly included in their greatest ever academy XI. He has always been blessed with strength and a strong understanding of the game, but his clear improvement in possession is the result of hard work and dedication.

Since moving to Arsenal in the summer, the Englishman has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and has played a starring role in the Gunners' successful season so far. Many would argue that Rice is the final piece of the puzzle as the north London side look to win their first league title in two decades.

Declan Rice's Premier League stats this season Matches played 23 Goals 3 Assists 2 Clean sheets 8

6 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

In terms of the best Premier League wingers for the next decade, Bukayo Saka seemingly has that honour locked down. The 22-year-old has been mesmerizing for a couple of years now since bursting onto the scene at Arsenal, and somehow just keeps getting better. His role in the club's title challenge last year cannot be overstated, and his influence on Arteta's side going forward will be massive.

So far this season, the young Englishman has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists for the north London giants. Arsenal's problem this season has been putting the ball in the back of the net. While they don't have an out-and-out striker, Saka has already stepped up on a few occasions when needed and is arguably one of the best wingers in the league at the moment.

Bukayo Saka's Premier League stats this season Matches played 22 Goals 8 Assists 7

7 Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

Do not scratch your eyes, you're really seeing Dominic Solanke on this list. After several years of struggling in the top flight, Solanke has finally realised his potential and is flourishing in the Premier League this season. His exploits for Bournemouth have been huge for the club's success in the division. With 13 goals to his name already, only Haaland and Salah have scored more so far this year.

It's an incredible turnaround for the Cherries man who had failed to make an impact in the Premier League in years past. He's now looking every bit the promising forward that emerged at Chelsea and later Liverpool. If Bournemouth are to continue establishing themselves as a solid Premier League club, this man will be at the forefront of their success.

Dominic Solanke's Premier League stats this season Matches played 22 Goals 13 Assists 1

8 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

After securing a big-money move to Anfield back in 2018, Virgil van Dijk has established himself as the best defender in the Premier League. The imposing centre-half has helped the Reds lift every major trophy available in club football. The 32-year-old played every single minute of the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign and played a starring role in ending the club's wait for the title.

A long-term injury has seen his impact on the pitch take a hit, and he's not quite as impressive as he used to be, but he's still a fantastic defender and one of the best in the Premier League. Liverpool have started the season in fine fashion this year, and it looks like they're heading back towards the upper echelon of football after a brief absence. Van Dijk will certainly play a significant role in any potential success they experience.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League stats this season Matches played 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Clean sheets 7

9 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Another surprise name on the list, but one who deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as some of these top stars. Last season, Aston Villa went from looking like potential relegation candidates under Steven Gerrard to qualifying for the Europa Conference League under Unai Emery. A sensational turnaround, and one that would probably not have happened were it not for the brilliance of Ollie Watkins.

This season, he's continued to improve, and already has 11 goals under his belt. He's not just thriving in front of goal, though, he's also picked up 10 assists in the league too. With Emery's side excelling this year, Watkins as played a significant role and his numbers should only continue to rise.

Ollie Watkins' Premier League stats this season Matches played 23 Goals 11 Assists 10

10 Phil Foden

Manchester City

While Phil Foden is one of the most promising, and most valuable, young footballers in the world. He is a natural attacking midfielder and is more suited to playing in the middle. He's been forced to play out wide for Manchester City, though, but is still pretty good in the role. It's a testament to how talented he is that he ranks so highly among wingers in the Premier League considering it isn't where he's at his best.

As he continues to grow under Guardiola, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to see Foden become the best player in England one day. Whether it's on the wing or not remains to be seen. Fresh off of scoring a hat-trick against Brentford, with eight goals and seven assists to his name so far this season, the silky midfielder continues to grow and play a starring role under the Spanish coach.