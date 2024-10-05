A cornerstone of English football, Match of the Day, could see a change in on-screen personnel in the near future with Gary Lineker, a former striker for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, nearing the end of his current contract with the BBC.

As revealed by The Sun, Lineker is set to remain on the widely-loved show until the end of the 2024/25 season – but a plethora of names have been linked with the job following the ex-centre forward’s potential departure, including Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

Related BBC Respond to Rumours Gary Lineker is Leaving Match of the Day Rumours are swirling that Gary Lineker is set to leave Match of the Day, and the BBC have now released a statement.

The 63-year-old, who has hosted the football highlights show since 1999, is keen to open talks with the TV broadcaster over a new deal – cutting his salary by £350,000, per reports. It is understood that Lineker could reduce his pay to £1 million per year.

William Hill, per The Sun, have released their odds for who is expected to become MOTD’s lead presenter in the event that Lineker decides not to continue upon his contract expiry.

MOTD Replacements for Lineker - Ranked by William Hill Rank Name Odds 1= Mark Chapman 5/2 1= Gabby Logan 5/2 3. Micah Richards 4/1 4. Alex Scott 5/1 5. Dion Dublin 6/1 6. Clare Balding 7/1 7. Jason Mohammad 10/1 8= Colin Murray 12/1 8= Eni Aluko 12/1 10. Alan Shearer 14/1 11= Kelly Cates 16/1 11= Eilidh Barbour 16/1

Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman Lead the Race

Micah Richards and Alex Scott in 3rd and 4th, respectively

Close

Ahead of Lineker potentially leaving his post, spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “There is plenty of speculation regarding Gary Lineker’s future as the host of Match of the Day and we have two contenders neck and neck to replace him.

“Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan look to be the standout candidates, tied at 5/2 to take on the presenting duties, but at this stage there are plenty of other names in the conversation too.”

Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman, who is currently the main host of MOTD2, are two of the leading contenders to replace Lineker at the end of the campaign – with the well-known duo respectively priced at 5/2 by the bookies.

Having been employed by the BBC since 2007, Logan certainly has the knowledge to succeed Lineker. She has deputised for the striker-turned-presenter in his absence in the past, while she also presented Final Score for a four-year period between 2009 and 2013.

Elsewhere, Chapman has been working for the Beeb since 1996 and has been a renowned figure in the space since – both on television and radio. The fact that he already presents MOTD2 proves that he has the necessary tools to become the face of the main show.

Related 10 Greatest English Players in Premier League History Ranked by Shearer & Richards Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney featured as Alan Shearer and Micah Richards ranked the best English players in Premier League history.

Micah Richards and Alex Scott – both former students of the game – have turned their hand to being TV personalities since hanging up their boots and are marked with odds of 4/1 and 5/1, respectively.

A two-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, Dion Dublin has crafted a wonderful career in punditry since calling time on his career 16 years ago – having worked for Sky Sports to cover England's top division and with other broadcasters for Champions League games.

He’s priced, by William Hill, at 6/1, while Clare Balding’s odds stand at 7/1. A revered figure on television, Balding - who criticized the England players for their treatment of their Euro 2024 medals - currently presents for BBC Sport and Channel 4 across an array of sports, the Olympics included, but could be set to become football coverage’s leading light at the end of the season.

Alan Shearer Among the Potential Replacements

Colin Murray and Eni Aluko both priced at 12/1

Close

Similarly to Logan, 51-year-old Jason Mohammad has stepped up to the plate in Lineker’s absence in the past, while the Welshman has also deputised for Chapman on MOTD2 over the years.

He was also the former host of Final Score – a show that focused on bringing fans the latest results, tables, interviews and reaction from the Barclays Premiership, Football League and Scottish Premiership games. His odds, according to William Hill, currently sit at 10/1.

Former MOTD2 host Colin Murray is also among the names that have been courted as a prospective Lineker replacement at 12/1. He was given the heave ho in 2013 as it was rumoured that the Northern Irishman had bothered a few of the pundits when expressing his own opinions on the beautiful game.

Eni Aluko – who has, unnecessarily, received a barrage of abuse from Joey Barton in the past – is also in the running. Priced at 12/1, on par with the aforementioned Murray, the ex-Chelsea and Juventus talisman has starred on ITV, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Fox Sports in the United States since hanging up her boots.

A potential fan favourite to replace the current host is his right-hand man, Alan Shearer. Having become the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer during his playing days, the Newcastle-born man knows his stuff – and is a regular feature on MOTD as a panel member.

Scottish presenter Kelly Cates and Eilidh Barbour, whose expertise is golf, are also in the running to become Lineker’s successor – with them both priced at 16/1, while Lee Phelps has also name-dropped Martin Keown and David Moyes as ‘long shots’ for the role:

“Martin Keown and David Moyes are among the long shots for one of the most prestigious roles on UK TV.”

All odds provided by William Hill, per The Sun - correct as of 05/10/24