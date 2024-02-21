Highlights Bayern Munich will part ways with Tuchel after a disappointing season, sitting second in the league.

Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to replace Tuchel, with strong success at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jose Mourinhom Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane are also among the contenders to become Bayern's new boss in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign, the club have confirmed. The former Chelsea manager, who guided the club to Champions League glory, has endured a difficult season with the club and the decision has been made to part ways in the summer.

The club have been below par this season and currently sit second in the league, eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. There have been rumblings of discontent within the Bayern Munich fan base and even in the dressing room after a string of poor results.

According to the BILD report, the biggest name to be in favour of Tuchel's impending departure is veteran attacker Thomas Muller. The forward has become a legendary figure during his 16 years with the club and is likely to be an influential figure among his team-mates. However, Harry Kane - who joined Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 - is the biggest star to be backing his boss.

Following the news that Tuchel will be departing the club at the end of the season, Sky Bet have drawn up a list of 10 managers favourite to replace the German in the summer, which includes two current Premier League managers.

Top 10 favourites to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich Name Current club Odds Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 3/1 Jose Mourinho None 5/1 Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 6/1 Sebastian Hoeness Stuttgart 6/1 Zinedine Zidane None 9/1 Antonio Conte None 10/1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer None 10/1 Luis Enrique PSG 12/1 Julen Lopetegui None 14/1 Roberto de Zerbi Brighton and Hove Albion 14/1 All odds via Sky Bet and correct at the time of writing as of 21/02/2024

10 Roberto de Zerbi

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion

De Zerbi has installed some real life in Brighton since arriving in the summer of 2022. The Italian has turned the club into a free-flowing goalscoring machine, helping them score in a club record of 32 consecutive league games. While recent form hasn't been great, he's still arguably one of the best managers in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are still in with a chance of qualifying for the Europa League next despite losing key midfield personnel in Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer, the Brighton production line continues to develop top talent. It would appear that several rival clubs may try and land him in the summer, as per Daily Mail. Therefore, it would come as no surprise to see Bayern Munich enquire about the Italian tactician.

9 Julen Lopetegui

Current club: None

Having enjoyed a short but sweet spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, Julen Lopetegui is not short of experience at the top level. The 57-year-old left the Midlands club just three days before the start of the 2023/24 campaign after a breakdown in the relationship with the club and remains a free agent. He won just nine Premier League games from 23 in charge and guided the club to a 13th place finish.

His greatest success as a manager came in 2020, when he won the Europa League with Sevilla, defeating Serie A outfit Inter Milan in Cologne. As alluded to, Lopetegui is currently out of the job and doesn't appear to have anything lined up anytime soon. It was reported earlier this season that he was a target for Manchester United; however, since their positive turnaround, it looks as if the club are going to stick with Erik Ten Hag for the time being.

8 Luis Enrique

Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

Arguably one of the most renowned and successful managers of his generation, Luis Enrique's incisive and direct football featuring quick transitions from defence to attack during his time at Barcelona transformed the club into one of the most feared teams in Europe. In an interview with Sexta, via beIN Sports, Lionel Messi claimed that Enrique was one of the very best he has worked with.

Winning several titles during his time at the Nou Camp, including the Champions League, the Spaniard is now the current head coach of French side Paris Saint-Germain. At the time of writing, the club have only lost one league game all season and looks set to win yet another league title, despite losing both Neymar and Lionel Messi before the start of the season.

7 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Current club: None

According to a report via Sky Sports in Germany, it is believed that former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being discussed internally for the role. The Norwegian returned to Old Trafford in 2018 after replacing Jose Mourinho. Solskjaer led his team on an incredible run of form, which saw them defy the odds in an extraordinary comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

He was later awarded the full-time position but was sacked in 2021 having not won any silverware during his time in charge and has since been without a club. It is suggested that Solskjaer has a close relationship with Munich sporting director Christopher Freund, hence why he may be in line for the top job at the German club.

6 Antonio Conte

Current club: None

Antonio Conte tends to leave football clubs in a toxic manner after falling out with the ownership, and this is exactly what happened when the Italian departed Chelsea in 2018. He tends to get his new side to play conservative, pragmatic football that brings relatively fast results, although the inevitable fall-out is a negative.

It remains to be seen whether or not Bayern are keen on taking the risk. However, Conte is reportedly keen on becoming the next Bayern Munich manager. According to BILD, via the Daily Mail, the Italian has identified Bayern as the 'dream club' for his next move. The former Chelsea and Tottenham manager has been out of the job since leaving Spurs last March - and; therefore, is another manager who the Bundesliga side may look to turn to.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Current club: None

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is another manager being reportedly being considered by Bayern Munich. The Frenchman has been out of a job since 2021 following the end of his second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. During his combined four and a half years in the Los Blancos dug out, the Frenchman established himself as one of Europe's elite coaches.

He guided the star-studded side to a never-before-seen three consecutive Champions League successes. According to Corriere dello Sport, via the Sun, Bayern have made Zidane their number one choice to replace Tuchel, and it's hard to see why give his record and achievements with Real Madrid.

4 Sebastian Hoeness

Current club: VfB Stuttgart

A year after hanging up his boots, Hoeness landed his first managerial job with Hertha Zehlendorf’s under-19s in 2011. The German mastermind is familiar with Bayern Munich after he was placed in charge of overseeing the youth and under-19 teams. He took over the newly promoted reserves in time for the 2019/20 campaign, steering the club from 15th at Christmas to 3. Liga champions on the final day.

He was soon snapped up by TSG Hoffenheim and spent two years at the club before joining VfB Stuttgart. Stuttgart are enjoying a sensational 2023/24 season so far, and at the time of writing, are just four points behind Munich in third place. One of the biggest overachieving sides in European football this season, it's no surprise that Bayern are keen on bringing Hoeness back to the club, but as coach of their senior team.

3 Jurgen Klopp

Current club: Liverpool

It's no shock to see Klopp's name mentioned so highly and is deemed one of the favourites to succeed Tuchel at Bayern. Back in January, the German shockingly announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German coach confirmed the news in an interview with the club, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Klopp already has experience in the Bundesliga following his successful spell with Borussia Dortmund between 2008 and 2015, winning two league titles during his time at the club. While he may still have a soft spot for his former club, the chance to manage the best team in Germany may be too good to turn down for the 56-year-old.

2 Jose Mourinho

Current club: None

Considered one of the greatest managers in the history of football, Jose Mourinho is currently unemployed after he was sacked by Roma at the start of the year. The seasoned Portuguese has endured a career like no other, managing the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Porto – all clubs where he lapped up success aplenty.

Nicknamed ‘The Special One’, Mourinho’s overarching haul of silverware for a wide range of clubs is enough to suggest that he is still he will be high up on Bayer Munich's radar this summer. Given his success in the game, Mourinho has yet to manage a Bundesliga team; therefore, if Munich comes calling, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Chelsea boss accept the offer.

1 Xabi Alonso

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

The former Liverpool legend will be one of the most sought after managers in the summer. While Liverpool have Alonso on their shortlist, Bayern Munich could now push to bring him to the Allianz Arena. In what has been a poor campaign for Munich, they're currently trailing Alonso's Leverkusen in the Bundesliga by eight points. Both Liverpool and Bayern will be working behind the scenes to find replacements for Klopp and Tuchel respectively, and they could now be going head-to-head for Alonso.

There's no surprise to see why Bayern are after Alonso and why he is Sky Bet's favourite to replace Tuchel, given how successful he has been for Leverkusen this season. While Alonso's previous spell with Liverpool would make the pull of Anfield a significant one, the Spaniard finished his playing career in Munich and thoroughly enjoyed his time in Germany with the club.