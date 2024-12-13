Summary Manchester United's Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The winger has reportedly been slapped with a £40 million price tag after recent disappointing performances.

The eight favourites to sign the forward have been ranked based on how suitable they would be for him.

If you asked Manchester United fans where Marcus Rashford would be almost 10 years after his incredible debut at the football club, not many would have foreseen just how far below his potential he would fall, especially considering how lethal he was just two seasons ago.

Yet Rashford is now fighting for his future at Old Trafford as part of Ruben Amorim's rebuild. The inconsistent winger can go from the sublime to the ordinary on a game-by-game basis, and, as such, has reportedly been slapped with an asking price of £40 million to tempt teams to make an offer.

Should he make a shocking departure, the 27-year-old has to make sure he makes the right move if he is to rejuvenate his career in any way, shape, or form. Thanks to the experts at Gambling.com, we now know what the eight most likely destinations are for Rashford, and each option has been ranked based on how well the Englishman would fit into each team.

Favourites to Sign Marcus Rashford Ranked Rank Club Odds of Rashford Joing 1. PSG 2/1 2. Juventus 14/1 3. Bayern Munich 12/1 4. Any Saudi Pro League club 5/1 5. Barcelona 6/1 6. Arsenal 4/1 7. Real Madrid 10/1 8. Chelsea 8/1

8 Chelsea

The Blues are fifth favourites to sign Rashford

It may have worked out for Jadon Sancho, but the last thing Chelsea need is another attacking winger. With Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Cole Palmer, and more capable of playing in these areas, Rashford's path to consistent game time would not be guaranteed.

That being said, it's not as though Rashford has earned the right to be an automatic starter with his recent form. However, if he is going to make a move, he has to give himself the best start he can. One bad 45 minutes, and given the amount of talent that would be waiting in the wings, he could be out of the team almost immediately. And no, he shouldn't lead the line either, so he won't be replacing Nicolas Jackson.

7 Real Madrid

Los Blancos are sixth favourites to sign Rashford

Simply put, there are too many Galacticos for Rashford to contend with. If he were to join Real Madrid, he would be the fourth most important attacker behind Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo. Fifth, if you include Jude Bellingham in that mix. And then there are the cases of Endrick and Arda Guler, both of whom have a greater potential ceiling than the English forward's current ability.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have already struggled with the influx of attackers they've got, with Mbappe incredibly being labelled as one of the club's biggest problems. These factors combined make the Bernabeu a terrible place for Rashford to go.

6 Arsenal

The Gunners are the second favourites to sign Rashford

Arsenal are the first team on this list where you can conceivably see Rashford coming straight into the starting XI. The Emirates faithful are beginning to grow tiresome of Gabriel Martinelli, who has not quite exploded into the superstar that many hoped he would. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard seems destined to be a rotation player under Mikel Arteta. Raheem Sterling is also there, albeit temporarily.

Rashford could slot in on the left-hand side. However, there is a question mark over whether his work rate would sit right with Arteta, and realistically, United would not be happy selling to a domestic rival. The last thing they need is for this to be like the Robin van Persie move, but with roles reversed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford scored twice against Arsenal on his Premier League debut.

5 Barcelona

The Blaugrana are the fourth favourites to sign Rashford

Again, a slightly more realistic destination, it would be possible to see Rashford lighting up the Nou Camp if the right deal is struck. However, they still appear on the bottom half of our rankings.

The reason being is that Hansi Flick has landed on a settled front three that are performing wonders for him. On one side is Raphinha, who has become one of the top performers in Europe under his new manager. On the other is Lamine Yamal, who has already taken the role of football's next gigantic superstar. And with Robert Lewandowski down the middle, Barcelona still have one of the game's greatest goalscorers. You don't want to add anyone to the mix to upset that balance.

4 Any Saudi Club

A move to the SPL has the third-highest odds

Is Rashford really ready to give up European football and trade that for extortionate wealth that he already has in abundance? You'd hope not, but we have seen so many others in the prime years of their career be swayed to make the move to the Middle East, and Rashford may be no exception.

If he did move, there's no doubt that he would be placed on one of the most lucrative deals in the league, and would most likely be one of the most dominant players. It could feed his confidence, ego, and family, and if all of those think this will make him enjoy his football again, don't completely rule this out.

3 Bayern Munich

The Bavarians are seventh favourites to sign Rashford

Could Rashford link up with a Manchester City legend at the Allianz Arena? Whether it will be under Vincent Kompany or another manager, you'd expect that the Englishman would at least earn a fair share of silverware at Bayern Munich, and all the optics seem to line up.

Bayern would likely be able to afford his wages. A strong link-up with Harry Kane could help his chances of getting back into the England set-up. And as of right now, both of Bayern's first-choice left-wingers, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, are out of action with injuries. So if Kompany moved fast, he could save himself a major headache.

2 Juventus

The Old Lady are eighth favourites to sign Rashford

Would Rashford excel in Serie A, where teams are likely to play more low blocks and frustrate him defensively? The jury may very well be out on that one, but how many times in recent history have we seen players go from the Premier League to Italy and become superstars? Even Rashford's former teammate, Scott McTominay, has just completed that transformation.

The United number 10 has enough quality to jump into the Juventus attack after a period of transition, and if he can replicate what McTominay has done in Naples, it could be a stroke of genius.

1 Paris Saint-Germain

The Parisians are the favourites to sign Rashford

The flirtation between these two parties has rumbled for years. If Rashford was to go anywhere, it seems all the pieces would fit at PSG. The player's agent, who happens to be his brother, has reportedly entered discussions with the French giants before, while the club's long-term interest in the player is no secret.

With no Neymar, Messi, or Mbappe standing in his way, Rashford could take the trip over the channel to Paris and become part of the exciting rebuild and revolution under Luis Enrique, while still being guaranteed plenty of domestic honours along the way.