Summary The 2026 World Cup is only a little over a year away.

Dark horses like Morocco, Croatia, and Denmark have potential to go far in the tournament according to current betting odds.

Spain are the current favourites to win, with the likes of England and Brazil closely following behind.

The World Cup is the holy grail of football, the mountaintop every nation dreams of conquering. And while 2026 may seem like a distant galaxy right now, the sands of time will slip through the hourglass faster than you'd expect. Before we know it, the USA, Canada, and Mexico will be rolling out the red carpet for the greatest sporting event on Earth.

The qualifying stage is already in full stride, with some teams already punching their tickets to the grand stage. But with plenty of twists, turns, and potential upsets still to come on the bumpy road to glory, it’s never too early to take a peek at what the bookmakers are saying.

Argentina were champions last time out in Qatar back in 2022, with Lionel Messi finally filling the last gap in his trophy cabinet. But who are the favourites this time around? Are the odds pointing toward a changing of the guard, or could La Albiceleste be ready to go back-to-back?

All three host nations feature