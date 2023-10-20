Highlights The Royal Rumble event is approaching, and fans are eagerly anticipating who will win and earn a spot in WrestleMania's main event.

According to betting odds, The Rock and LA Knight are the favorites to win the men's Royal Rumble match, with LA Knight being a rising star in WWE.

In the women's Royal Rumble match, Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax are the surprising favorites to win, with Jax not being popular with fans but potentially undergoing a character change.

The WWE Royal Rumble event is on the horizon, with the staple Premium Live Event set to take place on 27 January, 2024. The show is one of the biggest in the company's calendar and offers superstars the chance to punch their ticket for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

The actual Royal Rumble matches have traditionally been some of the most highly anticipated in WWE, with fans eagerly awaiting the reveal of who's got next in the company.

They've been traditionally used to set up some of the biggest matches for that year's WrestleMania and speculation has already begun running wild on who will be the man and woman to outlast 29 other superstars and have their arm raised when all is said and done.

In the past, icons like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and Becky Lynch all won the contest and went on to main event at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. Who will etch their names in history this year, though? Well, the front-runners have been revealed, with some pretty interesting results.

The Rock and LA Knight are two favourites for the Royal Rumble

Typically, betting odds can't really be relied heavily upon in sports. After all, just about anything can happen, but with wrestling, things are a little different. Using backstage info and how the product has been playing out on television, they come up with accurate betting odds that tend to reflect where things are heading.

If that's the case, there will be some interesting outcomes at the Royal Rumble in January as Bet Online has The Rock and LA Knight as the two favourites to win the match. The latter makes sense, as he's currently one of the hottest stars in WWE and has been rising up the card for the last 12 months. With a match against Roman Reigns set for Crown Jewel, it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see the former NXT star earn another shot at the World Championship down the line by winning the Rumble.

The Rock is an interesting one. Rumours have been rampant for a while that he would face his cousin, Reigns, at WrestleMania. It's a match that's been discussed at great length for several years now and there is no better place to book such a contest than at the biggest wrestling event in the world. Still, considering how little he's been on WWE television in recent years, it would be a surprising choice.

Year Winner 2021 Edge (Men) 2021 Bianca Belair (Women) 2022 Brock Lesnar (Men) 2022 Ronda Rousey (Women) 2023 Cody Rhodes (Men) 2023 Rhea Ripley (Women)

Cody Rhodes' is shockingly not included, despite the general consensus being that he'll get to finally finish his story and win a World Championship in WWE at WrestleMania. The men's match isn't the only one with shocking front-runners, though.

Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax are the women's favourites

Even wilder than the men's Rumble, is the fact that Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax are the two favourites to win the women's match. The former we can understand to a certain degree. She's been an impressive figure on WWE television since her promotion from NXT and a programme for a Women's Championship would feel quite appropriate at this point.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Jax though would be a wild choice. The former Raw Women's Champion isn't exactly popular with fans and many around the world groaned when she was brought back to the company earlier this year.

She hasn't really been built up to a point where she'd belong in such a big storyline, but that might soon change if she's slated to win the Rumble.

Some interesting choices for both matches, but we'll see how it all plays out in January. Check out the table below to take a look at the last Royal Rumble winners from the last few years.