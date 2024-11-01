Following a dream week for FC Barcelona — which included dominant wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid — the La Liga leaders are set to host their city rivals Espanyol on Sunday.

FC Barcelona vs Espanyol - Details When Sunday Nov. 3 - 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT Where Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to Watch (USA) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Barca will have a chance to open a nine-point gap between themselves and second-place Real Madrid with a win, as Los Blancos have seen their Matchday 11 game vs Valencia postponed due to fatal flash floods in southern Spain this week.

The Blaugrana are flying at the moment, fresh off a memorable 4-0 win over Madrid in El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu last Saturday. Just days before, Hansi Flick's men ran riot against his former club, Bayern Munich, on the way to a 4-1 win in the UEFA Champions League .

The Catalan club is sitting atop the La Liga standings on 30 points, six clear of Madrid.

Espanyol's season has not gone as swimmingly, however, as the Barcelona-based club currently finds themselves just above the relegation zone in 17th place, one point from safety. They returned to the Spanish first division through the Segunda Division playoffs last season.

The Periquitos have lost seven of their first 11 games of the campaign, and own a minus-nine goal differential. They have lost their last two games in the league, but were victorious in their midweek Copa del Rey clash, defeating sixth-tier side San Tirso SD.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 26 La Liga meetings with Espanyol, and have won 102 of 176 total games between the two clubs.

Espanyol Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Following a hat trick midweek against San Tirso, striker Alejo Veliz will likely get the start in attack alongside Javi Puado, who is the club's top scorer with three goals this season.

Alex Kral, on loan from Union Berlin, is set to return to the side in midfield, along with Alvaro Trejero, Jose Gragera and Jofre Carreras.

Fernando Calero and Edu Exposito remain out, while Pol Lozano is set to miss the fixture after coming off with a muscular issue last time out.

Espanyol predicted lineup (4-4-2): Joan Garcia (GK) – Omar El Hilali, Marash Kumbulla, Leandro Cabrera, Brian Olivan – Alvaro Tejero, Alex Kral, Jose Gragera, Jofre Carreras – Javi Puado, Alejo Veliz.

FC Barcelona Lineup vs Espanyol

Sunday's meeting with Espanyol will be a good opportunity to reintroduce some players who have missed significant time through injury in recent weeks.

Frenkie De Jong and Dani Olmo have been in the squad for a few games now, but have yet to be named to the starting lineup since getting back to full fitness. Expect Flick to put them on the team sheet this weekend.

Otherwise, the lineup should look similar to the one that dismantled Real Madrid last week.

Ferran Torres, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo remain unavailable through injury.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Pedri –Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona vs Espanyol - Betting Odds FC Barcelona win -1100 Draw +900 Espanyol win +1400 Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer -280 Javi Puado anytime scorer +330

Odds courtesy of DraftKings