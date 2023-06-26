Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have turned a corner and look to be returning to the level of form and dominance they've more often than not shown over the years. They've brought some very talented youngsters through the ranks over the years, but they've also paid over the odds for some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Under Flick, they have a healthy balance of both parties. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Gavi came through the academy, while they've brought proven superstars such as Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou too. As they fight to regain the La Liga title, here's how much every player in the senior squad is taking him every week.

Goalkeepers

Marc-Andre ter Stegen earns far more than any other goalkeeper

Considering his undisputed spot as Barcelona's number-one goalkeeper, it's no surprise that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is comfortably earning far more than any other shot-stopper in the squad right now, taking home over €120,000 on a weekly basis. When he's healthy, there's no doubt that he will be the man trusted to stand between the sticks and he's one of the best keepers in the world.

If he is unavailable, though, as he is right now, they have a couple of solid options in Inaki Pena and Wojciech Szczesny. The former is the second-highest earning goalkeeper at Camp Nou, on just over €60,000, but the latter isn't too far behind on €57,692-a-week. The former Arsenal man recently came out of retirement to sign with Barcelona and he's earning a nice weekly wage for doing so. The final keeper in the squad is Ander Astralaga and at 20 years old, the Spaniard is very low in the pecking order and his wage of €3,846-per-week is a reflection of that.

Barcelona Goalkeeper Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Expiration Marc-Andre ter Stegen €121,154 (£100,688) August 25, 2023 June 30, 2028 Inaki Pena €62,500 (£51,942) May 9, 2023 June 30, 2026 Wojciech Szczesny €57,692 (£47,947) October 2, 2024 June 30, 2025 Ander Astralaga €3,846 (£3,196) July 25, 2025 June 30, 2026

Defenders

Five defender earn over €100,000-a-week

Moving into defence, there's one man making a significant amount more than anyone else and that's Jules Kounde. Signed from Sevilla in 2022, he became one of the most expensive centre-backs in history. He has been ever-present for Barcelona this season and is earning over €250,000-a-week for his troubles. Inigo Martinez is second, taking home €180,385 on a weekly basis. Having featured in all but one league game this season, he's been a key figure for the side and with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, he may be due a payrise in the near future.

The same can't be said for Andreas Christensen, whose weekly salary of €173,077 makes him the third highest-paid defender in the team. The former Chelsea man has been out with an achilles injury all season. Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are both also earning more than €100,000-a-week.

Pau Cubarsi and Clement Lenglet both signed new deals fairly recently with Barcelona and were handed €76,923-a-week and €38,462-a-week salaries respectively. Aleandro Balde is making just over €30,000 every week and Hector Fort is the lowest-paid defender at Camp Nou. He's still making a substantial amount on a weekly basis, however, taking home €16,154.

Barcelona Defender Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Expiration Jules Kounde €260,577 (£216,560) July 28, 2022 June 30, 2027 Inigo Martinez €180,385 (£149,914) July 5, 2023 June 30, 2025 Andreas Christensen €173,077 (£143,840) July 4, 2022 June 30, 2026 Ronald Araujo €134,615 (£111,876) April 29, 2022 June 30, 2026 Eric Garcia €115,385 (£95,894) July 1, 2021 June 30, 2026 Pau Cubarsi €76,923 (£63,929) May 9, 2024 June 30, 2027 Clement Lenglet €38,462 (£31,965) August 26, 2024 June 30, 2027 Alejandro Balde €32,115 (£26,690) September 20, 2023 June 30, 2028 Hector Fort €16,154 (£13,425) July 1, 2024 June 30, 2026

Midfielders

Frenkie de Jong earns more than double any other midfielder

Barcelona fans have recently grown tired of Frenkie de Jong's lacklustre performances and want to see him out of the club. It's easy to see why when you consider the fact he's earning €365,385 every single week. He's on almost double the wage of Pedri (€180,385) in second place. Pedri is the last midfielder on over €100,000 in the side.

Three players brought through the Barcelona academy round out the midfield group. Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal all came through the ranks at Camp Nou and each signed a new contract in 2024 to keep them with the team for the foreseeable future. The trio is earning €76,923, €10,000 and €6,154 on a weekly basis respectively.

Barcelona Midfielder Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Expiration Frenkie de Jong €365,385 (£303,663) October 20, 2020 June 30, 2026 Pedri €180,385 (£149,914) October 14, 2021 June 30, 2026 Gavi €130,769 (£108,679) September 14, 2022 June 30, 2026 Fermin Lopez €76,923 (£74,957) October 31, 2024 June 30, 2029 Marc Casado €10,000 (£8,311) July 1, 2024 June 30, 2028 Marc Bernal €6,154 (£5,114) July 24, 2024 June 30, 2026

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski is the club's highest earner

Under Flick, Barcelona have transformed into one of the most exciting attacking teams in the world and they've got a very impressive batch of forwards at their disposal. Robert Lewandowski is aging like a fine wine. At 36 years old, he's scored 15 league goals in 14 matches this season and while his weekly salary of €640,962 is still a little absurd, at least he's doing his bit on the pitch. Ansu Fati was once the most promising young player at Camp Nou, but things haven't quite gone to plan since. Still, he's currently on €268,269-a-week.

Raphinha has taken his game to new heights after swapping Yorkshire for Spain and he's on just under €250,000-per-week. Ferran Torres and new boy Dani Olmo are both making close to €200,000-a-week and are the last forwards in the side making six figures every seven days.

Lamine Yamal has been one of the biggest success stories to come out of Barcelona's academy since Lionel Messi. The teenage sensation is one of the best young players in the world and is on a relatively cheap deal in comparison to his talent. He's making €31,115 every week. Pau Victor and Pablo Torre round out the squad, with the pair earning €7,308-a-week and €4,038-a-week respectively.

Barcelona Forward Wages Player Weekly Salary Contract Signed Expiration Robert Lewandowski €640,962 (£532,689) July 19, 2022 June 30, 2026 Ansu Fati €268,269 (£222,953) October 21, 2021 June 30, 2027 Raphinha €240,385 (£199,778) July 13, 2022 June 30, 2027 Ferran Torres €192,308 (£159,823) January 1, 2022 June 30, 2027 Dani Olmo €180,385 (£149,914) August 9, 2024 June 30, 2030 Lamine Yamal €32,115 (£26,690) October 2, 2023 June 30, 2026 Pau Victor €7,308 (£6,073) July 24, 2024 June 30, 2029 Pablo Torre €4,038 (£3,356) July 1, 2022 June 30, 2026

