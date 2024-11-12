Canada's own Alphonso Davies is one of the hottest commodities in European football at the moment, and could be completing a huge transfer to one of the biggest clubs in the sport in the coming months.

The 24-year-old fullback, currently at Bayern Munich in Germany, is set to become a free agent following the end of the 2024-25 season, and is very likely to be looking for a new club come the summer.

According to various reports, the likes of FC Barcelona , Real Madrid and Manchester United are all interested in signing Davies. With his current contract with Bayern set to expire on June 30, Davies is eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club he chooses when the January transfer window opens.

Who will win the race for the Canadian speedster?

Crucial Piece of Bayern Munich's Core

Davies has been a consistent starter for years

Davies arrived in Munich as an 18-year-old in January 2019, bought for a then MLS -record transfer fee from Vancouver Whitecaps . Despite struggling to adapt to his new surroundings and breaking into the team early on, Davies stuck to it and eventually become an important part of Nico Kovac's squad.

Kovac would move Davies to left fullback to make up for injuries to some of the team center-backs — a move that would set Davies up to become one of the most reliable players in European football.

The rest, as they say, is history, as the Ghana native has gone on to make 210 appearances for Bayern, winning 13 trophies along the way, including five Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

Alphonso Davies - Stats with Bayern Munich (2019-Present) Appearances 144 Starts 122 Goals 8 Assists 20

FC Barcelona, Real Madrid Fighting Over Davies Signing

El Clásico rivals both in on Canadian's services

REUTERS/Bruna Casas

Real Madrid have seemingly been the favorites to sign Davies since last year, but FC Barcelona might make a compelling case to attract the Canadian captain to Catalunya.

According to BILD's Christian Falk, Hansi Flick has expressed interest in re-joining forces with Davies in Barcelona, after Flick coached the left-back in Munich between 2019 and 2021.

The Blaugrana currently have fellow speedster Alejandro Balde starting at left fullback, but the 21-year-old has stagnated a little since bursting onto the stage two seasons ago. Barca has little to count on in terms of depth at the position, with academy product Gerard Martin filling when necessary, albeit to unremarkable results.

However, according to a report by Spanish outlet Radio Marca, Davies' representatives have informed Madrid that he prefers to join Los Blancos next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti hopes to sign Davies to compete with current starter Ferland Mendy. Madrid do, however, have academy product Fran Garcia as a backup, re-signing the 25-year-old from Rayo Vallecano in 2023.

Manchester United Move 'Appears Unlikely'

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester United have also shown significant interest in signing Davies, but the move "appears unlikely" at this point, as reported by GIVEMESPORT last week.

Davies is reportedly asking for a £10-million signing-on fee, on top of his wage demands of £240,000 a week, potentially pricing United out of a move for the 24-year-old.

With new manager Ruber Amorim starting this week, it's no secret that the Red Devils would look to address their need at left-back — a position they've struggled to fill consistently for years now.

United currently have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in that position, but both have struggled for fitness over the last two seasons, leaving the squad scrambling for replacements. Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martínez, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot have each spent time in the role this season as previous manager Erik ten Hag improvised through difficult injury spells.