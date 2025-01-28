FC Barcelona will close out the league stage of the UEFA Champions League when they host Atalanta on Wednesday.

Barcelona have been one of the best sides in the competition so far, winning six of seven games and owning a tournament-best plus-15 goal differential. Their 18 points are second only to Liverpool , who have remained perfect through seven matchdays.

Barca's last outing in the UCL was one of the ages, beating Benfica 5-4 in one of the most memorable games in the history of the competition.

The Blaugrana followed up the dramatic win with a trouncing in La Liga over the weekend, putting seven goals past Valencia CF as they look to spark a comeback in the league.

Hansi Flick's side find themselves in third place in the league table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and three behind Atlético Madrid .

Atalanta, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a strong Champions League campaign so far, registering four wins, two draws and one loss, scoring the third-most goals (18) in the league stage so far, behind Borussia Dortmund (19) and Barcelona (26). They currently sit in seventh place in the standings, but would need a win to guarantee a bye to the Round of 16.

La Dea comfortably defeated Sturm Graz 5-0 in their last European game, with goals from five different scorers.

Gian Piero Gasperini are third in the Serie A table on 46 points, seven off league leaders Napoli. Atalanta beat Como 2-1 over the weekend, thanks to a brace from Mateo Retegui.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Atalanta

When : Wednesday, January 29 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, January 29 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

Atalanta Starting Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Atalanta starting lineup (3-4-1-2): Marco Carnesecchi (GK) – Berat Djimsiti, Isak Hien, Sead Kolasinac – Raoul Bellanova, Marten De Roon, Ederson, Davide Zappacosta – Mario Pasalic – Mateo Retegui, Charles De Ketelaere.

Injuries: Ademola Lookman (knee), Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Odilon Kossounou (thigh).

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup vs Atalanta

FC Barcelona starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Dani Olmo (calf), Iñigo Martinez (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf).