FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will face off in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie on Wednesday, with the chance at silverware on the table.

The two Spanish giants settled for a chaotic 4-4 draw in the first leg in Barcelona on February 25, with Barca scoring four unanswered goals after going down two early, only to allow Atleti to score twice in the final minutes to split the spoils.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in 2025 so far, winning 17 of their 20 contests since the new year. They are fresh off a dominant 4-1 win over Catalan rivals Girona , with Robert Lewandowski scoring a brace to reach the 25-goal mark in the league and extend his lead in the golden boot race.

Barcelona maintain their lead at the top of the La Liga standings on 66 points, three ahead of Real Madrid and nine clear of Atleti.

The Colchoneros have hit a rough patch recently, dropping points in their last three league outings, including a 4-2 loss to Barca on March 16. Diego Simeone's troop drew 1-1 with Espanyol over the weekend.

Atletico have struggled to recover from their heartbreaking UEFA Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid in a penalty shootout.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the United States

The Copa del Rey semifinal between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the United States.

When : Wednesday, April 2 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

: Wednesday, April 2 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT Where : Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Where to watch in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to qualify: -128

Atletico Madrid to qualify: +104

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -210 / +160

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +130 / -182

Robert Lewandowski first goalscorer: +430

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer: +195

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: +125

Antoine Griezmann to score or assist: +115

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlético Madrid Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Diego Simeone might opt for a slightly defensive lineup to host Barcelona on Wednesday.

Veteran Cesar Azpilicueta could start at right-back, with Marcos Llorente playing a bit further forward as the duo hope to contain 2025 Ballon d'Or favorite Raphinha.

Giuliano Simeone will likely start on the opposite flank, hoping to support Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez in the attack.

Atleti will likely be without club captain Koke, and will also miss Angel Correa, who will serve the third of a five-match ban for using foul language towards officials in his side's 2-1 loss to Getafe.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Juan Musso (GK) – Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Reinildo – Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone – Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Injuries/suspensions: Koke (leg), Angel Correa (5-game ban).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Atlético Madrid

REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Hansi Flick will have a few key players back at his disposal for the trip to Madrid, including Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha.

Both stars missed the win over Girona, but should be fit and ready to take the pitch on Wednesday. Ronald Araujo could be the one to be left out in the backline, with Iñigo Martinez taking up the other center-back spot.

Pedri and Frenkie De Jong will almost certainly start as the double pivot in the middle of the park, with Gavi playing just ahead in lieu of the injured Dani Olmo.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Andreas Christensen (calf), Dani Olmo (muscle), Marc Casado (knee), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee).