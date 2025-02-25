La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will meet in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, with a spot in the cup final and a potential date with Real Madrid on the line.

Barcelona will be the more confident of the two sides heading into the gargantuan duel, as the Catalan club is currently riding a 13-game unbeaten run.

The Blaugrana defeated Las Palmas 2-0 in Gran Canaria on Saturday, with second-half goals from Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

With the win, Hansi Flick's squad maintained its foothold at the top of the La Liga table, still tied with Real Madrid on 54 points, but ahead of goal differential.

Barcelona beat Real Betis 5-1 in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals to punch their ticket to the semis.

Coincidentally, Barca's last loss in all competitions came against Atlético Madrid, who escaped Barcelona with a 2-1 triumph to end 2024, thanks to a 96th minute winner by Alexander Sorloth.

Atleti are fresh off a comfortable 3-0 win over Valencia, with Julian Alvarez notching a brace. The Colchoneros are in third place in the league standings, one point behind Real and Barcelona.

Diego Simeone's team trounced Getafe 5-0 to qualify for the final four of the cup.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

When : Wednesday, February 25 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

: Wednesday, February 25 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT Where : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: N/A

FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to qualify: -144

Atlético Madrid to qualify: +118

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -182 / +142

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: +126 / -176

Robert Lewandowski first goalscorer: +360

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer: +280

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: +105

Antoine Griezmann to score or assist: +165

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlético Madrid Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Juan Musso is expected to rotate between the sticks as Atleti's designated cup keeper, while Pablo Barrios will be back from suspension and is slated to start in midfield on Tuesday.

Julian Alvarez is expected to start up top with Antoine Griezmann, relegating Alexander Sorloth to the role of super sub once again.

Samuel Lino and Giuliano Simeone could be occupying the flanks, leaving Englishman Conor Gallagher on the bench.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Juan Musso (GK) – Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez, Robin Le Normand, Javi Galan – Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Samuel Lino – Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Injuries: Koke (leg)

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Atlético Madrid

Flick will be hoping that starboy Lamine Yamal will be fit to start on Tuesday after the talented winger posted a picture of his wounded foot following the win over Las Palmas.

Iñigo Martinez could get the start alongside Ronald Araujo in the center of defense, giving Pau Cubarsi some much-needed rest.

Frenkie De Jong should return to the starting lineup after being left out for Marc Casado over the weekend, while Dani Olmo could get a rare start after appearing as a substitute since returning from injury.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Iñigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Pedri – Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf).