The La Liga title race will be front and center this weekend when FC Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital to take on Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona sit atop the league table on 57 points, tied with Real Madrid but ahead on goal differential, while also having a game in hand. Atleti find themselves in third, one point off their rivals.

The Blaugrana are fresh off a 3-1 win (4-1 on aggregate) over Benfica Lisbon at home to book their ticket to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

They will meet German giants Borussia Dortmund in the final eight of the prestigious competition.

Hansi Flick's squad did not play their scheduled league game against Osasuna last weekend, after Barca first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia suddenly passed away just hours before the contest.

The game was postponed as Barcelona players and staff were left in shock over the horrible news.

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, are still recovering from a heartbreaking exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, going out of the tournament after losing in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The loss has been clouded by controversy after Julian Alvarez's converted penalty was chalked off because the forward was judged to have touched the ball twice as he slipped before striking the ball.

Diego Simeone's outfit have had a difficult week, losing 2-1 to Getafe in La Liga play last weekend with a chance to leapfrog both Barca and Real to claim first place in the standings.

Atleti and Barca will be facing off for the third time this season already. The Colchoneros won the first meeting 2-1 thanks to a late goal by Alexander Sorloth, while both sides settled for a wild 4-4 draw in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semifinal draw in Barcelona in February.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

When: Sunday, March 16 – 4PM ET / 1PM PT

Where: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Where to watch in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: +120

Draw: +260

Atlético Madrid to win: +210

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -215 / +164

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +134 / -166

Robert Lewandowski first goalscorer: +390

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer: +180

Raphinha anytime goalscorer: +180

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: +120

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlético Madrid Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Simeone will have some decisions to make for his squad setup on Sunday.

With Rodrigo De Paul a doubt to participate due to a thigh issue, we could see Conor Gallagher start in midfield with Pablo Barrios, with Samuel Lino starting out wide on the left.

Reinildo had a strong showing at left-back in the second leg against Real Madrid, and could be the one tasked with slowing down Lamine Yamal this weekend.

Alexander Sorloth is once again expected to start on the bench, while Angel Correa will miss the clash after being sent off against Getafe last time out.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Jan Oblak (GK) – Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Reinildo – Giuliano Simeone, Conor Gallagher, Pablo Barrios, Samuel Lino – Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Injuries/suspensions: Rodrigo De Paul (thigh), Angel Correa (red).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Atlético Madrid

Hansi Flick's job has been made easier of late, as the German manager has nailed down his preferred starting 11.

Ronald Araujo is likely to start at center-back alongside Pau Cubarsí, while Frenkie De Jong resumes his role in a double pivot with Pedri in midfield.

Dani Olmo should get another start now that he has reached full fitness, while the deadly trio of Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski will be champing at the bit once more in attack.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf).