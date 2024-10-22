Matchday 3 in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League campaign features a number of tantalizing fixtures, but none are bigger than the clash between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich .

The two giants of European football will square off in Barcelona on Wednesday, as Barca head coach Hansi Flick faces the club he led to Champions League glory in 2020.

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Details When Wednesday, Oct 23 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to Watch (USA) Paramount+, TUDN USA, FuboTV

Barcelona have been in fine form over the last few weeks, winning their last three games in a row, including a 5-0 thumping of Young Boys Bern on Matchday 2 of the UCL. The Blaugrana started their European campaign on the wrong foot, however, losing their Champions League opener 2-1 away to AS Monaco .

Flick's men are flying in the league, topping the La Liga standings with 27 points and nine wins in 10 games, and a plus-23 goal differential. Barcelona are fresh off a dominant 5-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

The Catalans face arguably the toughest week of their season, as they prepare for El Clásico against Real Madrid on the weekend after their midweek match with Bayern.

Munich, meanwhile, are looking to get their Champions League campaign back to winning ways after a surprise 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in early October. Bayern comfortably dispatched Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 on Matchday 1.

Vincent Kompany 's side currently top the Bundesliga standings with 17 points through seven games, and boast a league-leading 24 goals in domestic play.

Bayern Munich Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Bayern will take a full-strength squad to Barcelona on Wednesday, as star midfielder Jamal Musiala will join the squad after recovering from a hip injury.

It is unlikely that the 21-year-old will start, however, which means Munich will depend on summer signing Michael Olise to create chances in the final third. England record goalscorer Harry Kane will lead the line in attack.

Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae will lead a backline that has been one of the stingiest in Germany so far this season.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer (GK) – Raphaël Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies – Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer – Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry – Harry Kane.

FC Barcelona Lineup vs Bayern Munich

Barcelona should field a lineup almost identical to the one that dispatched Sevilla at the weekend.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will complete a fearsome attacking trio with Robert Lewandowski , while Dani Olmo should feature among the starters after missing several weeks with an injury.

Pedri and Marc Casado will make up the holding midfield pairing, while Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez will once again start at center-back as Barca wait for some key defenders to return to fitness.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres are out through injury, while Eric Garcia will miss a second-straight game due to the straight red card he received in the loss to Monaco on Matchday 1.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Pedri, Marc Casado – Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Dani Olmo – Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Betting Odds FC Barcelona win +130 Draw +280 Bayern Munich win +180