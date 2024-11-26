FC Barcelona will look to snap out of an uncharacteristic poor run of form when they host Stade Brestois in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona are fresh off a 2-2 draw away to Celta de Vigo in La Liga — a game in which they squandered a two-nil lead with two quick goals after Marc Casado was given his marching orders in the 82nd minute to put the Blaugrana down a man.

Barca are winless in their last two games, losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the league just prior to the November international break. The Catalans still sit atop the La Liga standings with 34 points after 14 games—four ahead of Real Madrid , who have a game in hand.

Hansi Flick's side are currently sixth in the Champions League table, with three wins and one less after four games.

Brest, meanwhile, have been as two-faced as any team in Europe this season. The French side are unbeaten in the Champions League so far, defeating Sparta Prague, RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz, while drawing Bayer Leverkusen. Les Pirates have scored nine goals and only allowed three, and sit in fourth in the tournament standings.

They've looked completely different in Ligue 1, however, standing in 12th place in the league table with four wins, one draw and seven losses, as well as a minus-six goal differential.

Brest have lost their last two outings in the league, falling 3-2 to AS Monaco and 3-1 to Montpellier.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Brest

When : Tuesday, November 25 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Tuesday, November 25 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona TV/Streaming in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ TV/Streaming in Canada: DAZN

Brest Starting Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Brest predicted lineup (4-3-3): Marco Bizot (GK) – Kenny Lala, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Le Cardinal, Massadio Haidara – Mahdi Camara, Hugo Magnetti, Edimilson Fernandes – Ludovic Ajorque, Abdallah Sima, Kamory Doumbia.

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup vs Brest

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Gerard Martin – Pedri, Marc Casado – Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona vs Brest Betting Odds

Barcelona are heavy favorites to win on Tuesday (-700), with bookies confident that the teams will hit the Over of 2.5 goals (-300) on the night.

Lewandowski is favored to score anytime at -175, while taking a chance on a goal by Ajorque could pay off at +550.

Barcelona win : -700

: -700 Draw : +650

: +650 Brest win : +1600

: +1600 Over/Under 2.5 Goals : -300 / +240

: -300 / +240 Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer : -175

: -175 Raphinha anytime scorer : +100

: +100 Ludovic Ajorque anytime scorer: +550

All odds via Bet 365.