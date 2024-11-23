FC Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend, looking to get back to winning ways after a hiccup before the November international break.

The Blaugrana are traveling to the northwest coast of Spain to take on Celta de Vigo on Saturday, motivated to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad two weeks ago.

Barcelona thought they took the lead in the 13th minute by way of a Robert Lewandowski strike, but the video assistant referee would overturn the goal, controversially claiming that the forward was offside in the build-up to the goal.

Real Sociedad would take the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to Sheraldo Becker, who pounced on a loose ball in behind the Barcelona defense and cooly dispatched it past Inaki Pena for the winner.

The Catalans still sit firmly atop the Spanish first division standings with 33 points after 13 matches, six ahead of rivals Real Madrid , who have a game in hand.

Celta, meanwhile, are fresh off a 2-2 draw with Real Betis in Seville. Los Celestes were minutes away from a huge win away from home, before Betis' defender Marc Bartra leveled the score in the 95th minute to split the spoils.

Celta are unbeaten over their last three games in all competitions, defeating Getafe 1-0 in the league and easily beating UD San Pedro 5-1 in the Copa del Rey.

Claudio Giraldez's squad currently sit in 11th place in La Liga, with five wins, two draws and six defeats through 13 matchdays.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

When : Saturday, November 23 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, November 23 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Abanca Balaidos, Vigo

: Abanca Balaidos, Vigo Where to Watch (USA) : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to Watch (Canada): TSN+

Celta Vigo Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Giraldez is likely to field a lineup similar to the one that earned a draw against Betis prior to the international break.

On the forward line, Jonathan Bamba will play alongside joint top-scorers Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias, each with four goals so far this campaign.

Former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will slot in to the back three, as he has throughout this season, while La Masia product Oscar Mingueza will operate as the right wing-back.

Celta Vigo predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Vicente Guaita (GK) – Javi Rodriguez, Carl Starfelt, Marcos Alonso – Oscar Mingueza, Hugo Sotelo, Fran Beltran, Javi Manquillo – Jonathan Bamba, Iago Aspas – Borja Iglesias.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Celta Vigo

Hansi Flick will be without one of his top players when his squad travels to Vigo on Saturday, as 17-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal is set to miss the contest due to an ankle injury. Yamal did not play in the loss to Real Sociedad, and missed out on Spain national team duty.

Dani Olmo should draw into the starting lineup as a result, following a strong two weeks with Spain. Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado could form a double pivot in midfield, with Pedri playing a bit further forward.

Barca's trusted backline of Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez and Alejandro Balde will surely start the game once again, as the Catalans continue to deal with injuries to key defenders.

Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo will the contest through injury, while Ferran Torres is expected to be available for selection after recovering from a hamstring issue.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Frenkie De Jong – Dani Olmo, Pedri, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head History

Barcelona have won 73 of their 132 all-time meetings with Celta, and have won four of the last five games against Los Celestes, including both fixtures in La Liga last season.

Celta last defeated the Blaugrana in June 2023 in the final game of the 2022-23 campaign, after Barcelona had already secured the league title that season.

Aspas is tied for second all-time for goals in the fixture with 11, trailing Lionel Messi 's tally of 14 (12 in La Liga).