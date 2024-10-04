La Liga leaders FC Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the domestic campaign when they travel to the Basque Country to take on Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Details When Sunday, Oct. 6 - 10:15AM EST/7AM PST Where Estadio Mendizorroza Where to Watch (USA) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Barca were humbled by Osasuna on Matchday 8, losing 4-2 to the Pamplona-based club. Hansi Flick's side was heavily-rotated, however, as the German bench boss left a number of starters out of the squad, with an eye on their midweek UEFA Champions League bout with BSC Young Boys, which they won handily 5-0.

The Catalan club currently sits on 21 points at the top of the table, with a three-point cushion over eternal rival Real Madrid .

Alaves, meanwhile, find themselves comfortably at mid-table in 11th, having won three, drawn one and lost three games so far this season.

The Babazorros are on a poor run of form in the league, having lost their last two games to Getafe (2-0) and Real Madrid (3-2).

Deportivo Alaves Lineups vs FC Barcelona

Alaves manager Luis Garcia is expected to field the same squad that fell to Getafe last weekend.

Catalan midfielder Joan Jordan will continue to form a midfield pivot with captain Carlos Benavidez. Striker Toni Martinez, who has two goals so far this season, will lead the line, with creative midfielder Stoichkov pulling the strings behind him.

Deportivo Alaves starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Antonio Sivera (GK) – Facundo Tenaglia, Abdel Abqar, Aleksandar Sedlar, Moussa Diarra – Joan Jordan, Carlos Benavidez – Carlos Vicente, Stoichkov, Carlos Martin – Toni Martinez.

Injuries & suspensions: Hugo Novoa (muscle).

FC Barcelona Lineups vs Deportivo Alaves

The Blaugrana have finally gotten some good news on the injury front, as star midfielder Frenkie de Jong made his return to action as a substitute in Barcelona's big win over Young Boys on Tuesday. He will surely feature again off the bench on Sunday.

Flick is expected to turn to his star core this weekend after giving them a rest against Osasuna, fielding his lethal attacking trio of Lamine Yamal , Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha .

Eric Garcia should also feature in the starting 11 once again as a pivot after missing the Champions League game through suspension.

Barcelona announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to make up for the loss of Marc-André ter Stegen to a season-ending knee injury, but it is probably too soon for the 34-year-old to get his first start for his new club.

FC Barcelona starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Pena (GK) – Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Eric Garcia, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Injuries & suspensions: Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (knee), Andreas Christensen (achilles tendon), Ronald Araujo (hamstring), Fermin Lopez (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Dani Olmo (muscle).