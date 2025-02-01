FC Barcelona are set to host Deportivo Alaves in La Liga action on Sunday, eager to climb out of the hole they've dug themselves in the league table.

Barcelona are fresh off a 2-2 draw in their final UEFA Champions League "league" stage match against Atalanta at home.

The draw solidified the Blaugrana's second-place spot in the standings on 19 points, two behind leaders Liverpool. With a top-eight finish, Barca earned a bye to the Round of 16, skipping the knockout phase play-off between the teams that finished from ninth to 24th place.

In La Liga play, Hansi Flick's side cruised to one of their most convincing wins of the season last weekend, trouncing Valencia 7-1 at home, with youngster Fermin Lopez scoring twice and assisting twice for a breakout performance.

The Catalans are still in third place in the table, but have gained ground on Atlético Madrid , who are now only three points ahead after dropping points in consecutive games. Real Madrid are pacing the race for the league title with 49 points, four ahead of Atleti and seven more than Barca.

Alaves, meanwhile, sit just above the relegation zone on 21 points, with only one point separating them from the drop. Espanyol, who occupy 18th place and the final relegation spot, face Real Madrid this weekend.

The Babazorros, however, have earned points in six of their last seven league outings, notably beating Real Betis 3-1 on Jan. 18 in Seville.

Barcelona blanked Alaves 3-0 in the reverse fixture in October.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Sunday, February 2 – 8AM ET / 5AM PT

: Sunday, February 2 – 8AM ET / 5AM PT Where : Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -650

Draw: +650

Deportivo Alaves to win: +1100

Both Teams to Score (Yes/No): -126 / -102

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: -110 / -110

Robert Lewandowski anytime goalscorer: -220

Raphinha anytime goalscorer: +105

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -160

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Deportivo Alaves Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Deportivo Alaves predicted lineup: Jesus Owono (GK) – Nahuel Tenaglia, Santiago Mourino, Moussa Diarra, Manu Sanchez – Ander Guevara, Carlos Protesoni – Carlos Vicente, Jon Guridi, Tomas Conechny – Kike Garcia.

Injuries/suspensions: Antonio Sivera (hand), Abdel Abqar (yellow card accumulation)

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Deportivo Alaves

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries/suspensions: Dani Olmo (calf), Iñigo Martinez (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf)