FC Barcelona will travel to Madrid on Saturday to take on Getafe C.F. as they get their La Liga campaign back underway following a few weeks of success in cup competitions — punctuated by a memorable 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final last weekend to clinch their first trophy under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona's last game in the league was a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Atlético Madrid at home just before Christmas, with Alexander Sorloth scoring in added time to shock the Blaugrana.

The defeat dropped Barca into third in the table on 38 points, now five points behind Atleti and six adrift of Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana have since surged back into form, with wins over Barbastro, Athletic Club, Real Madrid and Real Betis in Copa del Rey and Super Cup action.

Flick's men dispatched Betis comfortably 5-1 in league cup action on Wednesday, with goals coming from five different scorers, including Lamine Yamal's third goal in as many games.

The Catalans are moving on to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, as they look to win their second title of the season.

Getafe, meanwhile, find themselves near the bottom of the standings in 15th place, just two points from safety after 19 games. They have, however, won three games on the bounce, including a 2-1 win over Las Palmas, who find themselves just ahead of Getafe in the table.

The Azulones have also qualified for the final eight in the Copa del Rey after defeating Pontevedra 1-0 on Wednesday.

Barcelona won 1-0 when the two squads met at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in September.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Getafe

When : Saturday, January 18 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, January 18 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Coliseum, Madrid

: Estadio Coliseum, Madrid Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Getafe Betting Odds

FC Barcelona win: -600

Getafe win: +500

Draw: +320

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: +195 / -250

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: +100

Borja Mayoral anytime scorer: +320

Lamine Yamal to give 1 or more assists: +250

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Getafe Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

REUTERS/Susana Vera

Getafe's win over Pontevedra came at a cost, as both Diego Rico and Alvaro Rodriguez were given their marching orders, and will miss out on the clash with Barcelona on Saturday.

Otherwise, Jose Bordalas should be able to count on a relatively healthy squad, including talisman striker Borja Mayoral, who should be the focal point in attack.

La Masia product Carles Aleña should feature as one of the four midfielders in the starting 11, flanking the fiesty duo of Mauro Arambarri and Luis Milla.

Getafe predicted lineup (4-4-2): David Soria (GK) – Juan Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Djené, Omar Alderete – Carles Aleña, Mauro Arambarri, Luis Milla, Coba Gomes Da Costa – Borja Mayoral, Christantus Uche.

Injuries/suspensions: Allan Nyom (knock), Diego Rico (red card), Alvaro Rodriguez (red card).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Getafe

Flick's squad is the healthiest it's been all season, with vice captain Ronald Araujo returning to action in recent weeks, and center back Andreas Christensen set to be among the matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from an achilles injury.

Expect a full-strength starting lineup in Madrid on Saturday, with Araujo joining 18-year-old sensation Pau Cubarsi in the middle of defense. Jules Kounde, fresh off a rare goal against Betis, will take up his spot at right back again.

Dani Olmo could get the start ahead of Gavi as the central playmaker in the attack behind Robert Lewandowski, who is looking to add to his 16 league goals this season.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Peña (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Iñigo Martinez (hamstring), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee)