FC Barcelona is back in action in La Liga against Girona on Sunday, less than 72 hours after their last league game.

Barcelona defeated Osasuna 3-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys on Thursday in a game that had been rescheduled. The initial date for the contest was scheduled for March 8, but had to be postponed after Barca first team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia suddenly passed away just hours before kickoff.

Despite the awkward rescheduling, the Catalans steamrolled their Basque rivals, with goals coming from Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski.

The win lifted the Blaugrana three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table on 63 points. Atlético Madrid is now seven points off the pace in third place.

Girona, meanwhile, have drawn their last three league outings, and are winless in their last six. The Catalan club's last win came in early February against Las Palmas.

Michel's side have fallen to 13th in the standings, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Barcelona won the reverse fixture 4-1 back in September,

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Girona

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Sunday, March 30 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT

Where : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

