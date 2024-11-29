FC Barcelona will be eager to extend their lead atop the La Liga standings when they host Las Palmas on Saturday.

Barcelona are fresh off an impressive 3-0 win over Stade Brestois in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, easily dispatching a side that had been unbeaten in four European games entering the tie. Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th Champions League as part of a brace, becoming only the third ever player to reach the milestone, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi .

The Blaugrana's form in domestic play, however, has faltered of late, having failed to win their last two games in La Liga after drawing with Celta de Vigo and losing to Real Sociedad .

Barca are still the leaders in the Spanish first division standings with 34 points after 14 games, four ahead of Real Madrid , who have a game in hand.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, find themselves just above the relegation zone in 17th place on 12 points. Los Amarillos have won only three of their 14 outings in the league this season, and have a minus-seven goal differential.

The Canary Islands-based club fell 3-2 to Mallorca on Saturday, but defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-1 just prior to the November international break. The hiring of Diego Martinez in early October gave Las Palmas a bit of life, as they've won four out of six in all competitions under his guise.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas

When : Saturday, November 30 - 8AM ET / 5AM PT

: Saturday, November 30 - 8AM ET / 5AM PT Where : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Las Palmas Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Martinez will have a healthy squad when he travels to Catalunya on Saturday.

Barcelona academy product Sandro Ramirez will likely start in his return home, flanking former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva, who has three goals in his last five appearances.

Notable players Jaime Mata, Alberto Moleiro and Oli McBurnie are all likely to start the game on the bench.

Las Palmas predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillessen (GK) – Viti Rozada, Alex Suarez, Scott McKenna, Alex Munoz – Dario Essugo, Jose Campana – Sandro Ramirez, Kirian Rodriguez, Manuel Fuster – Fabio Silva.

Substitutes: Dinko Horkas, Mika Marmol, Juanma Herzog, Javi Munoz, Fabio Gonzalez, Benito Ramirez, Enzo Loiodice, Ivan Gil, Marc Cardona, Alberto Moleiro, Oli McBurnie, Jaime Mata.

Injuries: Adnan Januzaj (hamstring), Marvin Park (hamstring)

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Las Palmas

Hansi Flick may have 17-year-old starboy Lamine Yamal back for Saturday's game, after the winger sat out the last few weeks with an ankle injury.

Yamal will likely start on the bench, however, as his manager will want to ease the youngster back into action. Fermin Lopez will likely take his place in the starting lineup, operating through the middle, while Dani Olmo and Raphinha play out wide.

Lewandowski will look to add to his league-leading 15 goals on the campaign. Marc Casado has been favored over Frenkie de Jong to play alongside Pedri in the midfield, and should be on the team sheet on Saturday once again.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Substitutes: Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Hector Fort, Sergi Dominguez, Gavi, Pablo Torre, Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal, Pau Victor, Ferran Torres.

Injuries: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Ansu Fati (hamstring), Marc Bernal (knee), Andreas Christensen (achilles), Ronald Araujo (hamstring).

FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head History

REUTERS/Bruna Casas

The two clubs have met on 77 previous occasions, with the Catalans winning 49 times, and Las Palmas prevailing 20 times. However, Las Palmas have not defeated Barcelona in La Liga since February 1986, with the last draw coming in a 1-1 stalemate in 2018.

The Blaugrana have been victorious in seven of their last eight meetings with the Islanders.

FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas - Last 5 Meetings March 30, 2024 1-0 Barcelona January 4, 2024 2-1 Barcelona March 1, 2018 1-1 Draw October 1, 2017 3-0 Barcelona May 14, 2017 4-1 Barcelona