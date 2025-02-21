La Liga leaders FC Barcelona will travel to the Canary Islands to take on Las Palmas on Saturday as they look to continue their unbeaten run in 2025.

The Catalans have been flying since the New Year, going 12 games without a loss, while earning all three points in 10 of those fixtures.

Hansi Flick's group were 1-0 winners over Rayo Vallecano last weekend, thanks to a first-half penalty conversion by Robert Lewandowski , who extended his goal tally on the season to 20.

The win lifted Barca to the top of the league table on 51 points — tied with Real Madrid , but ahead on goal differential — after both Real and Atlético Madrid dropped points.

The Blaugrana are also benefitting from a week of rest and recovery, as they did not need to play in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs after booking their ticket to the Round of 16 with a second-place finish in the league phase.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, find themselves fighting relegation, as they currently sit in 17th place in the standings, tied with Valencia on 23 points but only just avoiding the drop thanks a better goal differential.

The islanders have not won a single game yet in 2025, losing six out seven matches since the calendar turned. Los Amarillos fell 3-1 to Mallorca in a battle between offshore clubs last weekend.

Las Palmas will be positive about getting a result on Saturday, however, after defeating Barcelona 2-1 in Montjuic back in November, thanks to a 67th minute strike by Fabio Silva.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas

When : Saturday, February 22 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, February 22 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio De Gran Canaria, Las Palmas

: Estadio De Gran Canaria, Las Palmas Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -470

Draw: +600

Las Palmas to win: +850

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -172 / +134

Over/Under 3.5 goals: -134 / +110

Robert Lewandowski first scorer: +260

Raphinha anytime scorer: +105

Pedri to assist anytime: +200

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Las Palmas Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Las Palmas will be encouraged by the return of former Barcelona player Sandro Ramirez after the 29-year-old served a suspension against Mallorca. The La Masia product has produced seven goals and three assists this season, and will be hungry to add to that tally against his former club.

With star striker Fabio Silva set to miss the contest with a muscle injury, Scottish forward Oli McBurnie will likely draw in as the focal point of the attack.

Jasper Cillessen, another former Barca man, will take his place between the sticks behind a center-back duo Alex Suarez and Andy Pelmard.

Liverpool loanee Stefan Bajcetic should get the start in a midfield pivot with Enzo Loiodice.

Las Palmas predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillessen (GK) – Viti Rozada, Alex Suarez, Andy Pelmard, Mika Marmol – Enzo Loiodice, Stefan Bajcetic – Sandro Ramirez, Alex Muñoz, Alberto Moleiro – Oli McBurnie.

Injuries/suspensions: Fabio Silva (muscle), Adnan Zanuzaj (muscle), Marc Cardona (groin), Kirian Rodriguez (unknown), Scott McKenna (yellow card accumulation).

FC Barcelona Projected Starting Lineup vs Las Palmas

Barcelona star midfielder Pedri will relish a return to his former club and hometown, and will be eager to continue on his exceptional run of form.

He'll likely be joined in a double pivot by Frenkie De Jong, as the pair have developed remarkable chemistry in recent weeks.

Ronald Araujo could come back into the fold after being an unused substitute last weekend, joining Pau Cubarsi in the heart of defense. Jules Koundé should also be back in the starting 11 after starting on the bench due to disciplinary issues against Rayo.

Dani Olmo could get a chance to rejoin the starters, playing behind Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Pedri – Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries/suspensions: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf), Fermin Lopez (red card).