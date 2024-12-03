FC Barcelona will be desperate for a win when they travel to Mallorca on Tuesday, after going three games without a win in La Liga .

Barcelona were dealt their third loss of the campaign on Saturday, falling 2-1 to Las Palmas at home, just a day after the club celebrated its 125th anniversary.

The Blaugrana drew 2-2 with Celta de Vigo the previous weekend, and were upset by Real Sociedad 1-0 just prior to the November international break.

Barca were victorious in their last UEFA Champions League game, however, comfortably dispatching Stade Brestois 3-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys.

The Catalans are barely holding on to their spot at the top of the La Liga table, now only one point ahead of Real Madrid , who have a game in hand and have found a good run of form in the league.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, winning seven of their opening 15 fixtures and currently occupying a Europa Conference League qualification spot. Los Piratas have won their last two games, defeating Valencia CF 2-1 and Las Palmas 3-2.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca

REUTERS/Albert Gea

When : Tuesday, December 3rd – 1PM ET / 10PM PT

: Tuesday, December 3rd – 1PM ET / 10PM PT Where : Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Mallorca Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Mallorca predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Leo Roman (GK) – Pablo Maffeo, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, Johan Mojica – Manu Morlanes, Samu Costa – Sergi Darder, Antonio Sanchez, Valery Fernandez – Vedat Muriqi.

Substitutes: Dominik Greif, Siebe Van der Heyden, Mateu Morey, Omar Mascarell, Dani Rodriguez, Marc Domenec, Robert Navarro, Daniel Luna, Abdon Prats, Takuma Asano, Javier Llabres, Chiquinho.

Injured: Jose Copete (groin), Ivan Cuellar (muscle), Toni Lato (hamstring).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Mallorca

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Ferran Torres.

Substitutes: Wojciech Szczesny, Ander Astralaga, Eric Garcia, Hector Fort, Sergi Dominguez, Gerard Martin, Frenkie De Jong, Pablo Torre, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Victor, Fermin Lopez.

Injured: Ansu Fati (hamstring), Marc Bernal (knee), Andreas Christensen (achilles), Ronald Araujo (hamstring), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee).

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head History

Barcelona and Mallorca have met on 73 previous occasions, with the Blaugrana coming out as winners 44 times, compared to only 17 wins for the islanders.

Barca have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, winning 12 of the last 13 meetings. Mallorca's last win over the Spanish giants came in May 2009.

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca - Last 5 Meetings March 8, 2024 1-0 Barcelona September 26, 2023 2-2 Draw May 28, 2023 3-0 Barcelona October 1, 2022 1-0 Barcelona May 1, 2022 2-1 Barcelona