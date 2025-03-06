After a successful trip to Portugal in midweek, FC Barcelona are now shifting their focus to hosting Osasuna in La Liga play on Saturday.

Barca are fresh off a 1-0 win over Benfica Lisbon in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Despite going down a man in the 30th minute of play, the Catalans took the lead with half an hour left to play and held firm, thanks to a heroic performance by veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Blaugrana will host Benfica at Montjuic next Tuesday in the return leg.

Barcelona's unbeaten run has now reached 16 games, as Hansi Flick's outfit has yet to lose a game since the calendar turned to 2025. Prior to their Champions League duties, Barca comfortably beat Real Sociedad 4-0 at home on Sunday, with four different scorers finding the net.

The Spanish giants now own sole possession of first place in the La Liga table, following Real Madrid 's loss to Real Betis on Saturday. Atlético Madrid sits in between the El Clásico rivals in second, one point off Barcelona.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are firmly stuck mid-table in 11th on 33 points, tied with the clubs just behind (Sevilla) and just ahead (Celta Vigo) in the standings.

The Basques are winless in their five in all competitions, but have managed three draws in that span, including a 1-1 tie with Real Madrid in February and a 3-3 draw with Valencia last weekend.

Vicente Moreno's squad have gotten a result against Barcelona this season, however, winning 4-2 in the reverse fixture in Pamplona back in September.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Saturday, March 8 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, March 8 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -550

Draw: +650

Osasuna to win: +900

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -142 / +110

Over/Under 3.5 goals: -150 / +124

Robert Lewandowski first goalscorer: +250

Raphinha anytime goalscorer: -120

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -190

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Osasuna Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Osasuna predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Sergio Herrera (GK) – Jesus Areso, Enzo Boyomo, Alejandro Catena, Juan Cruz – Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro – Ruben Garcia, Kike Barja, Bryan Zaragoza – Ante Budimir.

Injuries: Aimar Oroz (hamstring).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Osasuna

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Marc Casado – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Gavi (virus), Andreas Christensen (calf).