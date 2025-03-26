FC Barcelona will face Osasuna in La Liga on Thursday, making up for a game that was postponed earlier this month, despite a majority of their players only just returning from international break.

Barca's meeting with Osasuna was initially scheduled for March 8, but had to be postponed just hours before kick-off after Barcelona first team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia suddenly passed away.

The club's players and staff were understandably shocked about the passing of one of their own, and asked the Spanish football federation to postpone the game to a later date.

The game was somewhat harshly re-scheduled for this Thursday, just days after players returned from national team duty, and less than 72 hours before the Blaugrana's next scheduled league game against Girona on Sunday.

The Catalan's last La Liga outing was a trip to Madrid to take on Atleti, where they pulled off a fantastic 4-2 win to make a strong statement in the title race.

Barca have maintained their lead at the top of the table with 60 points, tied with Real Madrid but ahead on goal differential, while also having a game in hand (vs Osasuna). Atlético Madrid have fallen four points behind their rivals in third.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have failed to win any of their last six games in all competitions, suffering three defeats over that span. The Basque club was beaten 2-1 by Getafe on March 16 after allowing a second-half comeback.

Osasuna have dropped considerably down the standings after a strong start to the season, currently sitting in 14th place on 33 points.

They did, however, hand Barcelona a 4-2 loss in La Liga back in September.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Osasuna

When : Thursday, March 27 – 4PM ET / 1PM PT

: Thursday, March 27 – 4PM ET / 1PM PT Where : Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -420

Draw: +550

Osasuna to win: +750

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -168 / +130

Over/Under 3.5 goals: -118 / -102

Robert Lewandowski first goalscorer: +210

Ferran Torres anytime goalscorer: -125

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -180

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Osasuna Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Osasuna boss Vicente Moreno could be without one of his top players in Bryan Zaragoza, who went off injured in the loss to Getafe two weeks ago.

Enzo Bayomo was on international duty with Cameroon and may not be ready in time for Thursday's game, meaning Alejandro Catena and Jorge Herrando could be the starting center-back pairing.

Ante Budimir, who's 14 league goals are third-best behind only Robert Lewandowski (21) and Kylian Mbappé (17), is almost guaranteed to lead the attacking line in Barcelona.

Osasuna predicted lineup (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera (GK) – Jesus Areso, Alejandro Catena, Jorge Herrando, Juan Cruz – Jon Moncayola, Pablo Ibanez, Aimar Oroz – Ruben Garcia, Moi Gomez, Ante Budimir.

Injuries/suspensions: Bryan Zaragoza (knock), Lucas Torro (yellow card accumulation).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Osasuna

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha and Ronald Araujo will not be in the squad to face Osasuna, as the South American duo played for their respective countries in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Pau Cubarsi left the Spanish national team camp after suffering an ankle injury, but the 18-year-old sensation has recovered and will be on the bench Thursday. That means that Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia will almost certainly start in the center of defense.

Fermin Lopez could draw in to the attack in Raphinha's absence, combining with Lewandowski, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries/suspensions: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (ACL), Andreas Christensen (calf).