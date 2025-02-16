FC Barcelona will have the chance to jump back to the top of the La Liga table with a win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday.
With Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid both settling for 1-1 draws on Saturday, Barcelona will claim top spot in the standings if they earn all three points, thanks to their considerable +39 goal differential.
|
2024-25 La Liga Standings (as of Feb. 16)
|
Club
|
Games Played
|
Record (W-D-L)
|
Goal Differential
|
Points
|
Real Madrid
|
24
|
15-6-3
|
+29
|
51
|
Atlético Madrid
|
24
|
14-8-2
|
+23
|
50
|
FC Barcelona
|
23
|
15-3-5
|
+39
|
48
Barca defeated Sevilla 4-1 last time out in the league, seeing out the win on hostile ground despite going down a man with 30 minutes left in the contest.
Hansi Flick's squad are unbeaten so far in 2025, winning nine out of their 11 matches in all competitions since ringing in the New Year.
Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong season to date, sitting in sixth position in the table and currently in line to qualify for the Europa Conference League next season.
El Rayito have gone nine games unbeaten in the league, most recently beating Real Valladolid 1-0 last weekend.
Barcelona escaped with a 2-1 win away to Rayo in August, thanks to a second-half strike by Dani Olmo.
Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
- When: Monday, February 17 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT
- Where: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona
- Where to watch in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
- Where to watch in Canada: TSN+
FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Odds
- FC Barcelona to win: -600
- Draw: +650
- Rayo Vallecano to win: +1000
- Both teams to score (Yes/No): -138 / +108
- Over/Under 3.5 goals: -134 / +110
- Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -220
- Raphinha anytime scorer: +100
- Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -165
Odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Rayo Vallecano Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Augusto Batalla (GK) – Andrei Ratiu, Florian Lejeune, Abdul Mumin, Pep Chavarria – Pedro Diaz, Pathé Ciss – Jorge De Frutos, Isi Palazon, Alvaro Garcia – Randy Nteka.
Injuries: Joni Montiel (ankle), Sergio Camello (unknown), Unai Lopez (unknown).
FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Rayo Vallecano
FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.
Injuries/suspensions: Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (ACL), Ronald Araujo (ankle), Fermin Lopez (red card), Andreas Christensen (calf).
