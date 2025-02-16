FC Barcelona will have the chance to jump back to the top of the La Liga table with a win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

With Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid both settling for 1-1 draws on Saturday, Barcelona will claim top spot in the standings if they earn all three points, thanks to their considerable +39 goal differential.

2024-25 La Liga Standings (as of Feb. 16) Club Games Played Record (W-D-L) Goal Differential Points Real Madrid 24 15-6-3 +29 51 Atlético Madrid 24 14-8-2 +23 50 FC Barcelona 23 15-3-5 +39 48

Barca defeated Sevilla 4-1 last time out in the league, seeing out the win on hostile ground despite going down a man with 30 minutes left in the contest.

Hansi Flick's squad are unbeaten so far in 2025, winning nine out of their 11 matches in all competitions since ringing in the New Year.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong season to date, sitting in sixth position in the table and currently in line to qualify for the Europa Conference League next season.

El Rayito have gone nine games unbeaten in the league, most recently beating Real Valladolid 1-0 last weekend.

Barcelona escaped with a 2-1 win away to Rayo in August, thanks to a second-half strike by Dani Olmo.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

When : Monday, February 17 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Monday, February 17 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -600

Draw: +650

Rayo Vallecano to win: +1000

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -138 / +108

Over/Under 3.5 goals: -134 / +110

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -220

Raphinha anytime scorer: +100

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -165

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Rayo Vallecano Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Augusto Batalla (GK) – Andrei Ratiu, Florian Lejeune, Abdul Mumin, Pep Chavarria – Pedro Diaz, Pathé Ciss – Jorge De Frutos, Isi Palazon, Alvaro Garcia – Randy Nteka.

Injuries: Joni Montiel (ankle), Sergio Camello (unknown), Unai Lopez (unknown).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Rayo Vallecano

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries/suspensions: Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (ACL), Ronald Araujo (ankle), Fermin Lopez (red card), Andreas Christensen (calf).