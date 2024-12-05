FC Barcelona are back on track in La Liga , and are eager to build off the momentum of a big win when they take on Real Betis in Seville on Saturday.

Barcelona are fresh off a 5-1 demolition of Mallorca, which will do wonders for a team that had gone three games without a win in league play prior to Tuesday.

Raphinha continued his outstanding campaign with a brace, while Ferran Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Pau Victor also got in on the scoring.

The Blaugrana have restored their four-point lead atop the La Liga standings after Real Madrid lost to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. Los Blancos had cut the gap considerably in recent weeks, as Barca's poor form coincided with Madrid's strongest run of the domestic season so far.

La Liga Standings - Top 3 Club Games Played Record Goal Differential Points FC Barcelona 16 12W-1D-3L +31 37 Real Madrid 15 10W-3D-2L +18 33 Atlético Madrid 15 9W-5D-1L +18 32

Real Betis, meanwhile, have been struggling mightily of late, winless in four of their last five games in all competitions. Betis' only win in that span came against lower league side Sant Andreu in the Copa del Rey. They lost their last two La Liga fixtures to Real Sociedad (2-0) and Valencia CF (4-2), and dropped their last Europa League outing to Czech club Mlada Boleslav (2-1).

The Beticos find themselves firmly in mid-table in 10th, with five wins, five draws and five losses, and a minus-two goal differential.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Betis

When : Saturday, December 7 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT

: Saturday, December 7 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT Where : Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville

: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Real Betis Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

A number of Betis players will be facing their former club on Saturday.

Marc Bartra, Abde Ezzalzouli and Vitor Roque all spent time at Barcelona in the past, and are set to start for Los Verdiblancos. It'll be especially intriguing to watch Roque, who spent only half a season with the Blaugrana, where he was used sparingly by former head coach Xavi before moving to Betis last summer.

The 19-year-old has three goals in 12 appearances for Betis this season, and will be eager to score against the club that gave up on his so early in his career.

Hector Bellerin, also formerly of Barcelona, will miss the contest through injury.

Nobel Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Isco and United States Soccer midfielder Johnny Cardoso are also unavailable for selection.

Real Betis predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK) – Youssouf Sabaly, Marc Bartra, Diego Llorente, Romain Perraud – Carlos Guirao, Sergi Altimira – Pablo Fornals, Giovanni Lo Celso, Abde Ezzalzouli – Vitor Roque.

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Real Betis

Hansi Flick chose to rest Robert Lewandowski against Mallorca, but the 36-year-old should be back in the lineup for the trip to the Villamarin on Saturday.

Otherwise, Barca's starting lineup should look identical to the one that started on Tuesday, with Pedri and Marc Casado occupying the center of midfield.

Dani Olmo should get another start as the central creative force, flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Frenkie de Jong looked comfortable in the #10 position in his substitute appearance against Mallorca, and could be brought on in that role once again in Seville.

Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo will not be in the squad due to injury.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandri Balde – Pedri, Marc Casado – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head History

FC Barcelona and Real Betis have met on 139 previous occasions, with Barca winning 85 times, compared to Betis' 30 wins.

Barca have won their last six meetings with Betis, including 5-0 and 4-2 victories last season. Los Verderones last defeated the Catalans 1-0 at the Camp Nou in December 2021.

Barcelona have not lost at the Benito Villamarin since January 2011.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis - Last 5 Meetings January 21, 2024 4-2 Barcelona September 16, 2023 5-0 Barcelona April 29, 2023 4-0 Barcelona February 1, 2023 2-1 Barcelona January 12, 2023 2-2 Draw