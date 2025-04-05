Red-hot FC Barcelona will host Real Betis on Saturday as the race for the La Liga title rages on.

Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to 21 games with a huge 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Wednesday, thanks to yet another goal by Ferran Torres.

Barca will face Real Madrid in the final, setting up another tantalizing El Clásico bout with a title on the line.

The Blaugrana lead the race to the league table with 66 points, three ahead of Real and nine points clear of Atleti. They beat Catalan rivals Girona 4-1 last weekend, led by a Robert Lewandowski brace.

Real Betis, meanwhile, defeated Sevilla 2-1 in the Seville Derby last weekend, going down a goal within 20 minutes but roaring back with two of their own in the first half to send the Benito Villamarin crowd home happy.

The Beticos currently occupy the final European qualification spot in sixth place, tied on 47 points with Villareal, and seven clear of Celta Vigo in seventh.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Betis in the USA