FC Barcelona are the hottest team in Europe at the moment, running through opponents in both domestic and continental play.

They'll look to continue this dominant run of form when they travel to Northern Spain to take on Real Sociedad on Sunday afternoon.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Details When Sunday, Nov. 10 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where Reale Arena, San Sebastián Where to Watch (USA) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

The Blaugrana are fresh off a convincing 5-2 win over Serbian club Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage, and a 3-1 victory over city rivals Espanyol last weekend.

Hansi Flick's side have won seven consecutive games in all competitions, including handsome wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid . They top the La Liga standings with 33 points through 12 games, registering 11 wins and an outstanding +29 goal differential.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have struggled out of the gates this season, currently occupying 11th position in the table, with four wins, three draws and five losses for 15 points.

La Real were defeated 2-1 by Czech side Viktoria Plzen on Thursday in Europa League action, but were victorious in their last outing in La Liga, overcoming Sevilla 2-0 last weekend.

Real Sociedad Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil will have a tall task on his hands on Sunday, but at least he'll have a strong squad to call upon.

In-demand holding midfielder Martin Zubimendi will surely get the start at the pivot, against a club that has been eyeing his services for a few years now.

Euros hero Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the line, likely flanked by Manchester City product Sergio Gomez and and La Masia graduate Takefusa Kubo. Brais Mendez and Aritz Elustondo are expected to come back into the side after starting on the bench in the midweek loss to Plzen.

Nayef Aguerd, Ander Barrenetxea, Benat Turrientes, Pablo Marin, Hamari Traore and Arsen Zakharyan will miss the contest due to injury.

Real Sociedad predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alex Remiro (GK) – Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Javi Lopez – Brais Mendez, Martin Zubimendi, Luka Sucic – Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Sergio Gomez.

FC Barcelona Lineup vs Real Sociedad

Hansi Flick keeps can't do any wrong right now.

The German manager has stuck to his guns this season, and his top players have not let him down. Lamine Yamal , Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski should once again lead the attack, with Dani Olmo coming in as a central creative presence.

Marc Casado, amidst a breakout season, could be rested for this game, with Flick preferring Frenkie de Jong and Pedri as the dual pivots in the middle of the park.

And despite taking a boot to the face and receiving 10 stitches in the Champions League in midweek, 17-year-old sensation Pau Cubarsi should be good to go to start in defense with Inigo Martinez once again this weekend.

Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all remain unavailable for selection through injury.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Recent History

REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona were victorious in both meetings with their Basque rivals last season, including a 1-0 win at Anoeta Stadium. La Real have not defeated the Catalans on home soil since April 2016.

They did, however, beat Barca at the Camp Nou in May 2023, but the La Liga title had all but been wrapped up by the Catalan giants at that point.