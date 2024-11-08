FC Barcelona are the hottest team in Europe at the moment, running through opponents in both domestic and continental play.

They'll look to continue this dominant run of form when they travel to Northern Spain to take on Real Sociedad on Sunday afternoon.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Details When Sunday, Nov. 10 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where Reale Arena, San Sebastián Where to Watch (USA) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

The Blaugrana are fresh off a convincing 5-2 win over Serbian club Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage, and a 3-1 victory over city rivals Espanyol last weekend.

Hansi Flick's side have won seven consecutive games in all competitions, including handsome wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid . They top the La Liga standings with 33 points through 12 games, registering 11 wins and an outstanding +29 goal differential.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have struggled out of the gates this season, currently occupying 11th position in the table, with four wins, three draws and five losses for 15 points.

La Real were defeated 2-1 by Czech side Viktoria Plzen on Thursday in Europa League action, but were victorious in their last outing in La Liga, overcoming Sevilla 2-0 last weekend.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Odds

Barca are favored to continue their winning ways

Barcelona have asserted themselves as the team to watch in Spain this season, and the bookies have taken notice.

The Catalan club is a -190 favorite to extend its winning run, while a Real Sociedad win would pay out at +350.

FC Barcelona to win: -190

-190 Draw: +290

+290 Real Sociedad to win: +350

+350 Over/Under 2.5 total goals: -155 / +120

-155 / +120 Both Teams To Score (Yes/No): -165 / +130

-165 / +130 Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -105

-105 Raphinha anytime scorer: +200

Unsurprisingly, Robert Lewandowski is favored to get on the scoresheet and add to his league-leading 14 goals on the season. Raphinha , who has been arguably the best player in Europe this season, could be a good shout to score at +200.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Picks and Best Bets

Both Teams To Score - No: +130

Barca are almost guaranteed to bag a couple goals in every game they play these days, with a slew of offensive weapons spearheaded by a lethal striker in Lewandowski. The same cannot be said about Real Sociedad, who have only scored 10 goals in 12 games so far this season.

The Catalan defense has proven to be tough to crack, especially with its expertly-crafted offside trap, so don't be surprised if La Real is blanked at home on Sunday.

Raphinha anytime scorer: +200

The Brazilian forward has been the standout player in Europe so far for my money, having a hand in almost every goal Barcelona scores at the moment. The 27-year-old has a goal in his last two games, and at least one goal contribution over his last five.

Where there are goals for Barca, there's usually No. 11.

Barcelona to win by 3 goals: +700

Yes, this is a risky play, but Barcelona are as safe of a bet as any to run up the score on their opponents at the moment.

Barca has won by at least three goals in nine of their wins across all competitions so far this season, and have no problem doing it away from home (see El Clásico).

They have scored at least three goals in their last seven outings, and have netted a ridiculous 40 goals through a dozen La Liga games this season.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Just another business trip for Flick and Co.

If there is any team that can stand up to this current version of Barcelona, it certainly isn't the current version of Real Sociedad.

Barca have proven they'll destroy opponents no matter where they play, imposing their style and relentless goalscoring ability. Erreala are just not equipped to pull off the upset at this point in time, and will likely be humbled in front of their always-rowdy fans in Donostia.

Prediction: 3-0 FC Barcelona win

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Recent History

Barcelona were victorious in both meetings with their Basque rivals last season, including a 1-0 win at Anoeta Stadium. La Real have not defeated the Catalans on home soil since April 2016.

They did, however, beat Barca at the Camp Nou in May 2023, but the La Liga title had all but been wrapped up by the Catalan giants at that point.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Last 4 Meetings Date Result May 13, 2024 2-0 FC Barcelona Nov. 4, 2024 1-0 FC Barcelona May 20, 2023 1-0 Real Sociedad Jan. 25, 2023 (Copa del Rey) 1-0 FC Barcelona