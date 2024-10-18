FC Barcelona will host Sevilla at Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys on Sunday as the Blaugrana look to keep up their lead at the top of the La Liga standings.

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla - Details When Sunday Oct. 20 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to Watch (USA) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Barcelona have won eight of their first nine games in the league this season, sitting in first place on 24 points, three clear of eternal rivals Real Madrid . Hansi Flick's side are the top scorers in La Liga this season, netting 28 times.

Barca have bounced back from a surprising 4-2 defeat at the hands of Osasuna at the end of September, defeating Young Boys Bern 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League and winning 3-0 at Alaves prior to the October international break.

The Catalans have won their last five matches against Sevilla, and have not lost to the Andalusian side since 2015.

Barcelona have quite the week of football ahead of them, as they host Bayern Munich midweek in the UCL before traveling to the Santiago Bernabéu to take on Los Blancos in El Clásico next weekend.

Sevilla, meanwhile, currently sit in 12th position on 12 points, having posted three wins, three draws and three losses so far this season. The Rojiblancos are fresh off a big 1-0 win in the local derby against Real Betis , and are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to four games.

Sevilla Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Sevilla is likely to field a lineup almost identical to the one that defeated Betis two weeks ago.

Striker Isaac Romero is expected to take up his usual role as the main target man, with playmaker Peque Fernandez operating just behind him. Club top scorer Dodi Lukebakio (three goals in La Liga) will surely look to leverage his pace on the wing once again in Barcelona on Sunday.

Tanguy Nianzou will miss the game after being sent off in the Seville derby, which should make way for Kike Salas to return to the starting lineup.

Midfielders Saul Niguez and Djibril Sow are dealing with injuries and will miss the trip to Catalonia.

Sevilla predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland (GK) – José Angel Carmona, Loïc Badé, Kike Salas, Adria Pedrosa – Lucien Agoume, Milan Gudelj –Dodi Lukebakio, Peque Fernandez, Chidera Ejuke – Isaac Romero.

FC Barcelona Lineup vs Sevilla

Barcelona are still having to maneuver through a number of injuries to important players, with the latest being a hamstring injury to starboy Lamine Yamal, who left Spain camp after picking up the knock in a game against Denmark. The issue isn't suspected to be serious, but Barca will likely exercise caution with the 17-year-old with a slate of important fixtures coming up.

On a positive note, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo seem to have recovered from their various ailments, and should figure in Flick's squad for Sunday's match.

Wojciech Szczesny is likely to be active for the game as well, but Iñaki Peña might retain the starting role for at least one more matchday as the Pole still gets familiar with his new environment.

Ferran Torres, Marc-André ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo are still out with injury.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Peña (GK) – Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde – Marc Casado, Eric Garcia – Pedri, Pablo Torre, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.