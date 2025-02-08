FC Barcelona will be eager to continue on their strong run of form when they travel to Andalusia to take on Sevilla in La Liga action on Sunday.

The Blaugrana have been on fire lately, starting 2025 off with a 10-game unbeaten run, which has included seven wins. Barca is fresh off yet another dominant win over Valencia CF , this time beating Los Ches 5-0 in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Catalans defeated Deportivo Alaves 1-0 over the weekend, keeping pace with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid at the top of the table. The two sides will meet at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday for the season's second edition of the Madrid Derby.

Sevilla, meanwhile, sit in the bottom half of the league standings in 12th, tied on 28 points with Real Sociedad. The Rojiblancos are undefeated over their last four league fixtures, but have only won one of those games (2-1 vs Girona).

Barca cruised to a 5-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Estiado Olimpico Lluis Companys back in October.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Sevilla

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When: Sunday, February 9 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

Where: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville

Where to watch in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -210

Draw: +370

Sevilla to win: +490

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -190 / +148

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +110 / -134

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -140

Ferran Torres anytime scorer: +130

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -115

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Sevilla Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Barcelona target Loïc Badé should lead Sevilla's backline on Sunday, hoping to impress his potential future employers.

Former Arsenal man Albert Sambi Lokonga should get the start in midfield, alongside the experience Saul Niguez and Djibril Sow.

Top-scorer Dodi Lukebakio, who has nine goals in 23 appearances this season, is expected to lead the attacking trio with Isaac Romero and Ruben Vargas.

Sevilla predicted lineup (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland (GK) – Juanlu Sanchez, Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Adria Pedrosa – Saul Niguez, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Djibril Sow – Dodi Lukebakio, Isaac Romero, Ruben Vargas.

Injuries/suspensions: Jose Angel Carmona (yellow card accumulation), Joan Jordan, Tanguy Nianzou (hamstring)

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Sevilla

Hansi Flick will be able to field another strong lineup in Seville on Sunday as his squad's injury woes continue to improve.

Frenkie de Jong has been among the team's top performers of late, and should once again start in the midfield alongside Pedri.

Gavi is expected to be in the squad after sitting out the trip to Valencia due to a head injury, but Fermin Lopez could be favored in the starting 11 amidst a strong run of form.

Robert Lewandowski should rotate back in after getting a rest in midweek, with Ferran Torres scoring a hat-trick against his former club in his stead.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries/suspensions: Andreas Christensen (calf), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee).