FC Barcelona will travel south to take on Valencia CF in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Thursday.

Barcelona have found their form again after a difficult end to 2024, winning seven of their nine games in all competitions since the New Year, while going unbeaten in that span.

The Catalans are fresh off a tight 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga action over the weekend.

The win helps Barca keep pace with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid , who sit first and second respectively in the table. Hansi Flick's side are only four points off Real now, after Los Blancos suffered a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol on Saturday.

The Blaugrana defeated Real Betis 5-1 in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey to book their date with Valencia.

Valencia, meanwhile, still find themselves in a relegation battle, stuck in 18th place in the standings and currently four points from safety. They have, however, won two of their last three La Liga outings, defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 and Real Sociedad 1-0.

Los Ches beat lower-league side Ourense CF 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the cup.

Barcelona and Valencia have already met twice in league play this season, with the former winning both games, including a 7-1 thrashing just a week and a half ago.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Valencia

When : Thursday, February 6th – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

: Thursday, February 6th – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT Where : Estadio Mestalla, Valencia

: Estadio Mestalla, Valencia Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: N/A

FC Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to qualify: -700

Valencia to qualify: +470

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -154 / +120

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +102 / -142

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -130

Raphinha anytime scorer: +155

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -125

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Valencia Projected Lineups vs FC Barcelona

Valencia star goalkeeper and future Liverpool backstop Giorgi Mamardashvili will not participate on Thursday, as backup Stole Dimitrievski has been given the reigns between the posts for the cup tournament.

A number of Carlos Corberan's important players are doubtful for the clash, including Dimitri Foulquier, Enzo Barrenechea and Diego Lopez. Expect each to start in this pivotal game, however.

Hugo Duro will surely lead the line and threaten Barca's backline with his predatory instincts in front of goal.

Valencia predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski (GK) – Dimitri Foulquier, Cesar Tarrega, Cristhian Mosquera, Jose Gaya – Javi Guerra, Enzo Barrenechea – Diego Lopez, Andre Almeida, Luis Rioja – Hugo Duro.

Injuries: Thierry Correia (knee)

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Valencia

With Gavi nursing a knock to the head suffered in the win over Alaves on Sunday, Fermin Lopez should be in line to get the start in attacking midfield.

Fermin scored twice and added two assists in a breakout performance last time Barca faced Valencia, and should be counted on once again at the Mestalla.

Eric Garcia could rotate into the backline alongside phenom Pau Cubarsí, while Frenkie de Jong is expected to resume his role in midfield alongside Pedri.

The star-studded trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski should once again combine their forces in the starting 11.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Peña (GK) – Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (ACL), Andreas Christensen (calf), Dani Olmo (calf), Gavi (head).