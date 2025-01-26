FC Barcelona will host Valencia CF on Sunday in what feels like a must-win game if the Blaugrana want to keep pace with their rivals at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona are fresh off a dramatic and thrilling 5-4 win over Benfica Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League , completing a comeback in the dying seconds to cap off one of the most memorable games in the history of the competition.

Barca improved their record to six wins and one loss in the competition so far, sitting in second behind Liverpool in the table with 18 points. Hansi Flick's side have all but confirmed their bye for the next round, and will face Atalanta on Matchday 8 to wrap up the league stage of the Champions League.

The Catalan giants have been less convincing in La Liga, however, sitting in third place in the standings — five points behind Atlético Madrid and seven behind Real Madrid .

They settled for a 1-1 draw away to Getafe last weekend, and have failed to win seven of their last nine fixtures in the league.

Valencia, meanwhile, continue to have a nightmare season, sitting second from the bottom and staring down the threat of relegation for the first time since 1986.

They were victorious last time out in La Liga, beating Real Sociedad 1-0 at the historic Estadio Mestalla. They have only lost one of their last five league games, giving fans hope that they can climb out of the relegation picture.

Barcelona won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Valencia

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Sunday, January 26 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Sunday, January 26 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -600

Draw: +650

Valencia to win: +1000

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -122 / -106

Over/Under 3.5 goals: -122 / +100

Robert Lewandowski anytime scorer: -210

Raphinha anytime scorer: +100

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -160

Odds courtesy of Fanduel.

Valencia Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Valencia predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK) – Dimitri Foulquier, Cesar Tarrega, Yarek Gasiorowski, Jose Gaya – Javi Guerra, Enzo Barrenechea – Diego Lopez, André Almeida, Luis Rioja – Hugo Duro.

Injuries/suspensions: Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Valencia

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup (4-2-3-1): Iñaki Peña (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martin – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries/suspensions: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Iñigo Martinez, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati, Marc Bernal