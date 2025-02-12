FC Cincinnati are finalizing a blockbuster deal to acquire star attacking midfielder Evander from the Portland Timbers , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is for a cash transfer fee of $12 million plus add-ons, sources say. It's one of the biggest outbound transfers by an MLS club in league history, easily a club-record for Portland.

Cincinnati signing Evander was only possible via a cash transfer via a new rule implemented this winter.

Agreeing a deal for Evander comes shortly after Dallas agreed to terms to acquire Lucho Acosta from FC Cincinnati . The deals were connected as Cincy could only sign Evander once an exit for Acosta was sorted.

Evander, 26, is a bonafide star in this league. He had his best season last year with 15 goals and 15 assists in 2,462 regular season minutes.

Before coming to MLS, Evander excelled for FC Midtjylland in Denmark, productive both in domestic play and in the Europa League. He also played in the UEFA Champions League when Midtjylland qualified in the 2020-21 season.

Evander began his career at Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

Now, Evander is off to Cincinnati who have had a huge offseason.

The club already signed forward Kevin Denkey for $16.2 million, which was a new league-record transfer until Atlanta United signed Emmanuel Latte Lath . FCC also turned Luca Orellano's loan into a permanent deal, then added left wing-back Lukas Engel and center back Gilberto Flores. Former MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga is back after suffering a season-ending injury last summer.

Denkey now gets one of the premier creative attackers in MLS to create chances for him in a remade attack.

Portland will finalize a deal to sign David da Costa from Lens as their new designated player to replace Evander. The club have been busy this winter, adding midfielder Joao Ortiz, left back Jimer Fory and forward Kevin Kelsy, among other moves.

They made the playoffs in 2024 in their first season under head coach Phil Neville, with one of the best attacks in the league. In 2025, Portland are hoping to improve their defensive record to climb the standings.