FC Cincinnati have completed a league-record deal to sign forward Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The fee will be $16.2 million, eclipsing the $16 million fee Atlanta United paid to sign Thiago Almada. The deal was first revealed by GIVEMESPORT on November 9.

Denkey, 23, has 11 goals and six assists in 1,679 minutes across all competitions this season, after a breakout 2023-24 season where he had 28 goals in 39 matches.

The Togo international has eight goals in 34 caps for his country.

Cincinnati had been in the market for a big splash at center forward this summer, but deals for the likes of Norwich's Josh Sargent and Monterrey's German Berterame didn't materialize. They ultimately signed Niko Gioacchini on loan from Como, though the player was ultimately benched by the playoffs as Cincy lost in Round One to NYCFC.

This DP spot was previously held by Aaron Boupendza, Cincy's big signing from the summer of 2023 who eventually had his contract terminated by the league.

FC CIncinnati finished third in the Eastern Conference this season despite a number of hurdles, like a season-ending injury to reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga. The club are intent to reload for 2025 and are working to bring Denkey in.

A new center forward may not be the only big change. After their loss to NYCFC, reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta said it could have been his final game for the club.