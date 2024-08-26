Key Takeaways FC Cincinnati signs free agent center back Teenage Hadebe to strengthen their defense.

Despite transfer window closure, MLS clubs can still acquire free agents until September 13.

Cincy adds Hadebe and forward Gioacchini to bolster their squad for a playoff push.

FC Cincinnati is finalizing a deal to sign Zimbabwe international center back Teenage Hadebe, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Hadebe is a free agent. Though the transfer window closed on August 14, MLS clubs can still sign free agents until September 13.

Hadebe, 28, spent four months with Turkish top flight side Konyaspor after departing the Houston Dynamo this winter. The center back made 56 appearances with the Dynamo.

Prior to MLS, Hadebe excelled in Turkey with Malatyaspor. He broke through with South African club Kaizer Chiefs.

Cincinnati lost to Inter Miami 2-0 this weekend in their resume to their MLS season. They added center back Chidozie Awaziem this summer after reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga suffered a season-ending injury, but still wanted to add another defender. Sources say they had discussions with other free agent defenders, including former Leeds United center back Liam Cooper.

Cincy also added forward Nicholas Gioacchini on loan from Como this summer as well.

FC Cincinnati currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, six points behind Inter Miami with eight matches left. Reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta has been dealing with a knock but played 45 minutes in the loss to Miami this weekend. He picked up a yellow card and will be suspended for Cincy's next match, on Saturday against CF Montréal.

Cincy won the 2023 Supporters' Shields and will be among the favorites in the playoffs to make it out of a stacked Eastern Conference alongside Miami and the Columbus Crew.