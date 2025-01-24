FC Cincinnati are nearing deals for Paraguayan center back Gilberto Flores from Libertad and Danish left wingback Lukas Engel from Middlesbrough, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

A deal for Engel is being finalized and Flores is close, sources say. Dominic Shaw first reported Engel and Edgar Contero first reported Flores.

Engel, 26, joins on loan from Boro through thr 2025 season with an option to buy included. He made 53 appearances for Boro after joining from Silkeborg IF.

Cincinnati is a long-term admirer of Engel and wanted to sign him in 2023 before he ultimately joined Boro. Now, he arrives as the presumed starter at left wingback.

Flores, 21, made four caps for Paraguay at the Olympics. The center back will join via the U-22 initiative. He has spent his young career in his native Paraguay, with Libertad and Trinidense. He was a constant for Paraguayan youth national teams before featuring in the Olympics. He's on the fringes of the senior national team.

The deals were two priority positions for Cincy, who needed a starter on the left flank and depth in central defense.

Cincy now turns to remaining winter business, top of which sorting the future of Lucho Acosta. Acosta showed up for preseason late and had been fined by the club. He has publicly said he wants to leave and him showing up does not mean he will definitely be staying with Cincy.

Earlier this winter, Cincy set a new league record transfer in a deal north of $16 million for Togo international forward Kevin Denkey.