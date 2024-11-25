The entire year for FC Cincinnati was reactive to putting out fires and dealing with obstacles. They rarely had the chance to be proactive.

From the entire debacle around Aaron Boupendza to season-ending injuries to 2023 MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga and fellow center back Nick Hagglund, to a few big-money summer transfers falling apart at the end, Cincy were always trying to tread water.

And still, Cincy were among the best teams in the league for the majority of the year. Lucho Acosta went thermonuclear in the spring and Luca Orellano stepped up in a big way.

Unfortunately for the club, there were one too many obstacles to clear and Cincy fell in round one of the playoffs to New York City FC after penalties.

Expectations are big for next season, as Cincy already splashed a new league-record transfer to sign forward Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge. They still have more to do, including the future of Acosta, who made it clear he’s ready to leave, but things still look really good.

State of the Roster

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Head coach: Pat Noonan

Chief Soccer Officer: Chris Albright

The Good

We’ll start with Acosta, because he’s still under contract and Cincinnati hope to keep him, despite his public comments about being ready to leave .

Acosta was named MVP in 2023 and was absolutely even better for the first half of 2024. Injuries slowed him down, but he almost single-handedly carried the club until the summer. In three seasons under Noonan, Acosta has been insane. 41 goals and 52 assists in 94 appearances.

Denkey joins to lead the lines. His signing is monumental for the club and league: A 23-year-old forward who tore up the Belgian league almost always jumps to the Premier League or a Champions League club elsewhere. He’s coming to MLS for a fee of $16.3 million. Multiple sources from other clubs told GIVEMESPORT this player is the real deal and, obviously, sources from Cincy are thrilled to have gotten the deal done.

Orellano, who is on loan with a purchase option, was voted into many Best XI ballots. He won 2024 MLS Goal of the Year and bounced around at different positions to help paper over cracks that came from injury and forwards not working out. He was awesome, and I cannot possibly imagine Cincy not bringing him back.

The defensive unit is just as strong, if not stronger, if everyone returns. A back three of Miazga, Miles Robinson and Chidozie Awaziem would be the strongest back line in MLS and one that will allow wing-backs to play like wingers. Defensive-midfielder Obi Nwobodo allows that too. He’s one of the best at his position in the league. Winter signing Pavel Bucha fits perfectly next to him.

Things can change (Lucho saga, Orellano purchase option and Nwobodo club option) but, at the time of writing, this is one of the three or four most talented teams in MLS.

The Bad

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The only true forward mentioned above was Denkey, a player who was signed this week and won’t debut until next year. The position was a big failure from start to finish, though not without trying to fix it.

Boupendza tanked, unable to overcome off-field issues. Free agent signing Corey Baird struggled. Kevin Kelsy started strong but was inconsistent. Sergio Santos didn’t bring anything new. Niko Gioacchini, signed on loan as a sort of emergency option after deals for Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent and German Berterame fell through, was straight up bad and was buried on the bench by the playoffs.

Cincy dominated play against NYCFC in their two home games in round one. They went to penalties because they didn’t convert their chances. That’s why the playoff run ended early.

Of course, Cincy already addressed it with Denkey. The only other “bad” part of the roster is the fear of losing Acosta— and figuring out how to keep the defensive trio plus DeAndre Yedlin plus bring back Orellano, plus hopefully, buy Nwobodo down off a DP spot. It will be a difficult roster dance.

Flexibility

Credit: Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denkey and Acosta count for two DP spots, but Nwobodo can be bought down this winter if he returns. Cincy have a club option for Nwobodo.

Orellano is on loan. Will Cincy need a DP spot to keep him? Speaking of loans, Alvaro Barreal is on loan as well. A permanent sale would bring in some much-needed GAM.

Kevin Kelsy’s loan expires this winter. Cincy have a purchase option at $7 million. I’d be surprised if they triggered it at that number, but maybe a deal can be found that makes sense for all parties for a permanent return.

Kelsy is the club’s only U-22 initiative signing. They can add two more even if he returns.

There’s an option for Robinson. Does he still want to go to Europe, or can they agree on a long-term deal?

Cincy also has an option on Sergio Santos. He made north of $900k this year. I’d be shocked if they pick it up.

Offseason Priorities

First things first: Cincy have to sort the Acosta situation. The best case scenario would be resolving things with Acosta and moving forward with their MVP.

If not? Top priority will be DP No. 10. Acosta is near impossible to replace, but Cincy have proven time and time again under this regime that they hit on signings way more than they miss. Plus, money won’t be an obstacle.

Irrespective of that, Cincy can add another DP as Nwobodo can be bought down this winter. Will they revisit talks for any of McKennie, Sargent or Berterame?

Again, Orellano’s loan expires this winter, but the club have a purchase option. What roster designation will he be?

A lot of these questions will then have knock on effects for the rest of the roster. If Orellano is back, what position? Wing-back or further forward? Because Cincy will need wingback depth if it’s the former, but another starting option if it’s the latter.