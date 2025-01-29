No deal is agreed or guaranteed, but Cincy are pushing and talks between all parties have been ongoing. Cincy have been working on a deal for Evander simultaneously as an exit for Lucho Acosta became increasingly likely, with GIVEMESPORT revealing earlier on Wednesday that Estudiantes had agreed a fee for Acosta , though no agreement on personal terms has been reached.

Evander is one of a few targets for Cincy, sources add, as they have others to move to if no deal happens.

Timbers Targeting Evander Replacement

For Portland, they need a resolution on Evander's future soon, whether he goes or stays as an exit is not guaranteed. As Cincy and other clubs, like FC Dallas , have pushed for Evander, the Timbers have braced for a potential exit and had their own targets lined up, including Lens attacking midfielder David Pereira da Costa.

A deal for da Costa could be executed fairly quickly if Evander leaves. The next few days will be crucial for all of these interconnected deals.

Da Costa, 24, is a product of Lens' academy. He became a key squad player as the club qualified for the UEFA Champions League and marched up the Ligue 1 table in recent years. He had four goals and three assists in 1,499 minutes last year, but has only played 349 minutes in the league this season. He can also play as a winger, potentially giving head coach Phil Neville more flexibility.

Evander, 26, had his best season in MLS last year with 15 goals and 15 assists in 2,462 regular season minutes.

Dallas, who bid for Evander earlier this month, are in the market for a DP No. 10 as well.

GIVEMESPORT wrote back on January 16 about how a number of deals were interconnected and dependent on each other, with the obvious two being Acosta and Evander. There will still be a domino effect beyond these two moves.