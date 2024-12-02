FC Cincinnati have triggered the purchase option to permanently sign on-loan winger Luca Orellano from Vasco da Gama, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The fee will be around $3 million, sources add. Orellano's roster designation is still to be determined as they work through the start to their offseason.

Orellano, 24, had 10 goals and seven assists in an explosive debut season for the club. His long-range goal against CF Montréal was voted MLS Goal of the Season.

He shot this from the parking lot! 🤯 Luca Orellano's DEEP strike is the @ATT Goal of the Year. 👏 pic.twitter.com/loS9E0qPOx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 30, 2024

Orellano was acquired in the winter from Vasco, coming in as a direct replacement for the outbound Alvaro Barreal. Barreal was signed on loan by Cruzeiro in Brazil for the season.

By season's end, Oreallano was the most reliable running mate for 2023 MLS MVP Lucho Acosta. Originally signed with the intention to play wingback, when the club's other forward options didn't work out, Orellano was pushed further up the field. His goal contributions were invaluable for Cincy, who finished third in the East despite a rash of injuries.

Cincinnati already signed forward Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge on a league-record deal of $16.3 million. They are likely to have another desingated player spot open as Cincy can buy down Obi Nwobodo if he returns.