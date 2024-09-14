As the top teams in the MLS Eastern Conference jockey for playoff seeding, the latest edition of the Hell is Real derby on Saturday, September 14 takes on heightened importance.

That’s nothing new between the Columbus Crew SC and FC Cincinnati . Beating your rival is already plenty important, but these two teams met in an instant classic Eastern Conference final in which the Crew came back to win in Cincy en route to winning MLS Cup 2023. Cincy has the chance for revenge on Saturday as well as to ensure any potential 2024 playoff matchup is played on their home turf once again.

Columbus are two points behind Cincy, but have a game in hand. Both teams trail Inter Miami in the East but are among the best teams in the league. Cincy won the last matchup between the two earlier this season, but Columbus are leading the all-time series at 7W-4L-4D.

Both are lined with top quality players, led by two MLS MVP candidates. What would a combined XI look like between the rivals?

Each club uses a three-center-back system, which we’ll go with below.

Goalkeeper

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Since winning the starting job in Columbus in 2023, Patrick Schulte’s career has taken off to the point where he’s getting called into the U.S. national team.

Schulte (photo above) won MLS Cup 2023, then won the job as starter for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Cincy's Roman Celentano is very good, too, but Schulte gets the edge. The advanced numbers point to Schulte as well, as he’s sixth in the league in goals minus expected goals.

Defenders

Right Center Back: Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew) Center Back: Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew)

Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew) Left Center Back: Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

A quick caveat: Reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga would absolutely be here if he wasn’t on the season-ending injury list. That injury really shook up Cincy’s season, and they’re hoping to get back to top form down the stretch.

A back three of Steven Moreira, Miles Robinson and Rudy Camacho picks itself, though early returns on Chidozie Awaziem suggest he could have an argument in the future.

Moreira has been one of the best defenders in the league under manager Wilfried Nancy as a right-sided center back in a back three. He initially joined the club as a right back in a traditional back four. With the unconventional style at this position, Moreira rates in the 98th percentile or better in most attacking categories (including progressive passes, progressive carries and shot-creating actions) but among the lowest in defensive actions, because that’s not his role.

Camacho has been the lynchpin of Nancy’s teams in Montréal and now Columbus, winning MLS Cup and the Leagues Cup.

Cincy’s Robinson is a no-brainer as one of the best defenders in the league. He has 29 caps with the USMNT. When he and Miazga played together, Cincy had the makings of the best defense in MLS. They still have that upside.

Midfielders

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Right Wingback: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew) Central Midfielder: Obi Nwobodo (FC Cincinnati)

Obi Nwobodo (FC Cincinnati) Central Midfielder: Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)

Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) Left Wingback: Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)

With both squads relying on wingbacks, there were plenty of options to choose from out wide, but Luca Orellano (left) and Max Arfsten (right) make sense. They took different paths to get here.

Orellano was a highly-rated rising winger with Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, joining Cincy before former teammate Alvaro Barreal departed. Barreal was a former winger and converted to wingback to great success in Cincy. Orellano immediately did the same.

Arfsten, meanwhile, was selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, and developed in the Crew’s second team before getting a taste of the first team last year. This year, he’s won a starting spot over Yaw Yeboah and has so far kept DeJuan Jones, a big acquisition this summer, on the bench.

Through the middle, while there is plenty of talent, it’s a no-brainer: Obi Nwobodo and Darlington Nagbe.

Nagbe is one of the best and most respected midfielders in league history, winning four MLS Cups. Nwobodo has been crucial in boosting Cincy’s defense from worst to among the best, arriving as a Designated Player defensive midfielder in 2022.

Forwards

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Left Winger: Lucho Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Lucho Acosta (FC Cincinnati) Center Forward: Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew) Right Winger: Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew)

This attack is absolutely stacked. We got a taste of these three playing together at the MLS All-Star Game, where Cucho and Acosta in particular seemed to immediately link up.

Acosta, the reigning MLS MVP, before the Leagues Cup break had at least a goal or assist in 18 of the club's league matches with the club winning 13 of them. He has 11 goals and a league-leading 18 assists and 23 key passes.

That was a time where Acosta was single-handedly dragging the attack to score enough to pick up points. He’s one of the very few players in the league capable of that kind of run.

Cucho is another. He has 17 goals and 12 assists in 25 combined games between MLS and Leagues Cup. He always shows up for big games. He can score from distance, use intelligent movement to find tap-ins, score on headers and dribble players to create for himself and then others. He can’t be stopped right now.

Rossi gets the third spot in this attack. The Uruguayan attacker has come on strong this summer, with 12 goals and six assists in his last 15 games, crucial to the club winning the 2024 Leagues Cup.