FC Cincinnati’s summer transfer window sped by in a blur. The club went through a roller coaster of emotions in the month-long window, going through extensive negotiations with three high-profile targets, bringing in a high-level center back and a last-minute deal to add an MLS-proven forward.

By the time the buzzer hit and the window closed, Cincy still brought in two key starters: Nigeria international center back Chidozie Awaziem on a permanent deal from Boavista and American forward Niko Gioacchini on loan from Como 1907.

Gioacchini technically occupies a designated player slot, though mostly for salary cap accounting purposes. They began their summer planning to fill that slot with three huge targets.

First? USMNT star Weston McKennie.

FC Cincinnati began their pursuit of Juventus midfielder McKennie months before the transfer window opened, sources say. There were visits in Italy. McKennie came to Cincy’s facilities this summer and spent time with higher-ups in the club. They pushed hard but ultimately the deal didn’t quite come together.

McKennie still remains at Juventus, though manager Thiago Motta has been public that he is among players not in his plans and needs to find a new club before the transfer window closes.

All the while, Cincy had their eyes on another USMNT star: Norwich City forward Josh Sargent.

Cincinnati bid somewhere in the region of $20 million for Sargent, sources say. Norwich demanded north of $25 million and wouldn’t budge on that valuation with almost a month left in the European transfer window. An agreement on personal terms wouldn’t have been an issue, with the player comfortable with joining Cincy and both sides aligned on expectations.

Sources indicate this pursuit isn’t over and that Cincy could still work on a winter deal for Sargent. St. Louis City have his MLS priority rights and would need to be compensated. Sargent could be among the faces of the league if he were to come, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Particularly in the cases of Sargent and McKennie, Cincy were hampered by the summer transfer window in MLS closing on August 14 while the global windows remain open until the end of the month. Norwich and Juventus can hold to their valuations in the hope another club comes before the end of the window. The cadence of transfer windows is prices go down the closer to the deadline it gets. It was also a negative factor in Charlotte FC’s pursuit of Giovanni Lo Celso and Miguel Almiron.

As the window ticked down, the club still had one final big target they wanted to pursue.

FC Cincinnati triggered the $15 million release clause for CF Monterrey forward German Berterame, sources say. The club agreed to terms with the player and the player indicated he was ready to join. Cincy began preparing a press release for the announcement, blocking out stadium time for introductory photos and planning logistics, only for the player to ultimately back out for family reasons.

At $15 million, Berterame would have been among the most expensive signings in league history. The Portland Timbers pushed hard to sign him over the winter but the player opted to stay in Mexico. The 25-year-old would have been viewed among the best forwards in the league if a deal got over the line.

With about a week left in the transfer window, the contract of DP forward Aaron Boupendza was terminated by the league. That open DP spot is what would have been used to sign McKennie, Sargent or Berterame. Boupendza occupying the spot wouldn’t have been an issue and a solution would have been found earlier if needed.

By the time the deal for Berterame was off, just 48 hours were left in the window. Wanting to capitalize on the strong squad with another addition, without hamstringing themselves for the future, Cincy pursued a loan for Gioacchini. Within 24 hours a deal materialized to sign the American forward from Italian side Como.

The loan is only until the winter, with no purchase option. The short-term connection should be mutually beneficial. For Cincy, Gioaccinhi makes the team stronger and brings in a much-needed center forward for the stretch run as the club push for trophies. For Gioacchini, he’ll play in a system in which he’s proven successful at, play every game and be in a better position to find another move to Europe in January.

Gioacchini, 24, had 10 goals and one assist in 32 appearances (2,104 minutes) in his lone season with St. Louis before being transferred to Como in January. St. Louis played a high-pressing style, similar to Cincy. Gioacchini will benefit from playing in front of reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta as well.

Cincy sit second in the Eastern Conference, just five points behind Supporters’ Shield leaders Inter Miami. They are still in play to win that trophy and will enter the playoffs among the favorites for MLS Cup.

While it may not have been exactly what the club or fans had hoped, Cincy did replace injured center back Matt Miazga with Awaziem and ultimately brought in a forward in Gioacchini who knows the league and fits the system.

What’s next?

Cincy retain full flexibility for the winter. The club will have an open DP spot and they will resume their ambitious search, hoping to bring in a star alongside Acosta.

Though nothing is totally decided yet, the club is likely to opt for the U-22 initiative roster construction in which they have two designated player slots, up to four U-22 initiative slots and, most importantly, an additional $2 million GAM. The extra allocation money will go towards keeping the current squad together.

Obi Nwobodo can be bought down off a DP charge this winter. Acosta and a new signing would be the two DPs, then the allocation money used to help maneuvering under the cap. Miazga’s budget charge currently is not on the 2024 cap because he was placed on the season-ending injured list. That will need to be accounted for in 2025, as well as trying to keep on-loan winger Luca Orellano.

With Acosta continuing to perform at his reigning MVP-level and years of his prime left, Cincy are perpetually in a win-now mode.