More went wrong than right in 2024 for FC Dallas , whose season ended Saturday night instead of journeying into the playoffs.

Dallas finished 11th in the MLS Western Conference with 38 points, eight points off the playoff pace. An early-season swoon saw the club part ways with head coach Nico Estevez.

The season wasn’t without highs, particularly that of club-record signing Petar Musa and a summer stretch under interim head coach Peter Luccin where it looked like they just might get into the playoffs.

With hope for improved injury luck in 2025, a decision to make at head coach and a few key additions, Dallas aren’t in an aimless position building towards next year.

The offseason will be fascinating, starting with that head coaching search as well as how they go about making key additions, plus about three starters with legitimate interest abroad in the transfer market.

State of the Roster

Head coach: Peter Luccin (interim)

Chief Soccer Officer: Andre Zanotta

The Good

The club’s three designated players — Musa, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco — makes a ton of sense in theory. Each player fits snug with the other. Musa the pure goalscorer, Velasco the creative No. 10 and Ferreira who does a bit of both.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see a ton of it in action with Velasco out most of the season and Ferreira limited to only 14 starts. Plus with how flimsy the defense was, and a coach trying to keep his job, the first half of the season Estevez sacrificed attacking freedom for defensive stability.

Particularly under Luccin, though, the attackers were much more productive.

Player Goals Assists Minutes Petar Musa 11 1 982 Paul Arriola 4 6 831 Jesus Ferreira 3 3 709 Alan Velasco 2 2 371

I’m quite confident the low sample size is more indicative of the group of talent is capable of rather than the first half of the season. Not quite to the exact pace of goal contribution per 90 shown above, but even with zero additions for 2025, the attack isn’t an issue.

Other strongpoints of the roster include on-loan midfielder Patrickson Delgado, quietly a revelation and one of the better young players in the league. Sebastian Lletget had a rejuvenation over the second half of the year and goalkeeper Maarten Paes is in the top quadrant in his position in MLS. Asier Illarramendi is another player I’d want to keep next year too, though he’s out of contract.

Dallas nailed their SuperDraft pick with rookie forward Logan Ferrington. There isn’t an obvious starting spot, but he earned north of 1,000 minutes in his first professional season. That production and depth is super valuable to building an MLS roster.

That’s at least six starters who are strong spots. The group isn’t far off.

The Bad

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With the increased adventurous attack came a drawback defensively. A big one, with the league’s sixth-worst xGA.

After the first half of the season, and the better part of 18 months, fans may accept that but it desperately needs to improve this offseason. The big question is it a combination of tactics and personnel, or just personnel?

The personnel needs improvement, that is not up for debate. My lean is optimistic that, with improved pieces, the defense will improve without having to concede an expansive attack (which is the tradeoff Estevez felt he had to make to preserve the season and his job). Will it be enough of a jump? How much can change in one winter? We’ll see.

Centerback Nkosi Tafari took a huge step back this year. Dante Sealy didn’t take the step forward he seemed ready to do after a strong preseason.

Arriola — a player I still like a lot — is not on the best value at $1.7m per year. Eugene Ansah played exactly 600 minutes in a season and a half, but his contract is in the TAM threshold.

Paxton Pomykal’s injury history is extensive and contract-hefty. U-22 initiative defender Geovane Jesus missed all of the year after tearing his ACL 13 months ago. Fellow U-22 initiative signing Enes Sali, an 18-year-old attacker, played zero first team minutes and he acclimated to life in America and his new club.

Flexibility

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

All three DP spots are occupied, though will all three be here on opening day?

Keep an eye on Ferreira this winter (again). Last winter, FC Dallas received a hefty $13 million bid from Spartak Moscow but MLS stepped in to nix the deal due to risks for American business entities doing business with Russian entities. This summer, LaLiga side Las Palmas were interested in a deal but nothing came close. This winter feels like it’s time. Of course, an acceptable bid for club and player would have to arrive.

GIVEMESPORT also reported that Boca Juniors made several bids for Velasco as he was returning from injury. Musa will always have interest abroad. This summer, Premier League club Ipswich Town considered him but didn’t make an offer.

As for immediate flexibility, Dallas can decline the contract option for Ansah and free up that space. Starters Ruan and Illarramendi are out of contract.

Offseason Priorities

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

First things first: Will Luccin be named permanent manager? Sources told GIVEMESPORT in September that he was the frontrunner for the job.

FC Dallas 2024 season:

Under Estevez: 3W-5D-8L (0.87 PPG) with 1.15 goals per game.

Under Luccin: 8W-3D-7L (1.5 PPG) with 2 goals per game

It’s not earth-shattering, but 1.5 PPG would have been good enough for the playoffs. In that stretch, Dallas’ attack opened up. They scored the fourth-most goals and had the 10th-best xG.

Delgado’s loan from Independiente del Valle ends this winter, though FCD have a purchase option. Dallas also have a U-22 initiative slot open they can put Delgado on so the transfer fee won’t need to be factored into the cap. This is a no-brainer.

Most importantly on the player side: the defense needs to be overhauled. If Dallas plan to primarily play three at the back, two new starting-caliber center backs are top priorities. Midfielder Show is on loan until the summer. Is he the answer in central midfield?